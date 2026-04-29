Wenzhou Garden Expo Grand Opening: Fusion of Chinese and Foreign Landscape Arts for a Greener Life

WENZHOU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On April 15, the 15th China International Garden Expo officially kicked off at Wenzhou Garden Expo Park in Zhejiang Province, China. As a top-tier global event in the landscape architecture sector, this Expo, themed “Poetic Landscapes and a Shared Green Life”, deeply integrates traditional Chinese gardening wisdom with international landscape design. It not only serves as a cross-border cultural bridge, but also showcases China’s remarkable achievements in ecological civilization construction and its philosophy of green development to the world.



A panoramic view of the 15th China International Garden Expo (Wenzhou, 2026).

Covering a total area of approximately 230 hectares, the Expo is divided into two core zones: the North Park (Cultural Expo Zone) and the South Park (Nature Experience Zone), achieving an in-depth integration of traditional Chinese landscape culture and advanced international gardening concepts. The North Park, embracing the beauty of lakes and mountains, focuses on cultural exhibitions to present the aesthetics of oriental landscape gardens. The South Park, integrating urban and mountain charm, emphasizes nature experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in ecological beauty. The holding of this event fills the gap of top-level garden Expos in southern Zhejiang, further enhancing Wenzhou’s urban influence and international reputation, and serving as an important window for Wenzhou to showcase its charm to the world.

The International Exhibition Garden is the highlight of this Expo, featuring 11 international theme gardens. Designed by professional teams from France, the UK, Italy and other countries and donated by overseas Chinese associations, these gardens boast diverse styles and distinct characteristics, demonstrating the rich diversity of global landscape art. The Union County Garden (USA) showcases North American natural scenery and conveys the concept of sustainable living through ecological planting and minimalist gardening. The Milan Garden (Italy) integrates the European “Vertical Forest” design concept, seamlessly connecting elegant architecture with natural landscapes to highlight modern garden aesthetics. The Liverpool Garden (UK) focuses on native plants to restore the style of English rural gardens, with winding paths and distinctive vegetation complementing each other to convey natural wildness. Covering 3,500 square meters, the Maritime Silk Road Cooperation Garden, centered on “connecting diverse cultures”, uses blue and purple flower belts as a romantic foundation and is matched with a special spice exhibition area, vividly reproducing the prosperity of trade on the ancient Maritime Silk Road and serving as an important carrier for cultural integration between China and foreign countries.

To deepen international cultural exchanges and better meet the needs of global visitors, the Expo has carefully planned more than 600 special activities covering culture, sports, art and other fields, running from April 15 to July 30, 2026. Among them, events such as the International Cultural Festival, French Wine Tasting and Italian Opera Performance enable diverse global cultures to interact and blend in the garden space, further expanding the international influence of Chinese landscape culture. Visitors can follow the Expo’s official website or WeChat official account to obtain the latest event schedules and visiting guidelines. In addition, multilingual service desks are set up in the park to offer considerate services to international guests for a pleasant visiting experience.

Adhering to the concept of “sustainable development”, the Expo strictly practices green and environmental protection concepts during the event, advocates civilized and low-carbon visits, and guides visitors to jointly protect the park’s ecological environment. It is also clarified that after the Expo closes, Wenzhou Garden Expo will be transformed into a public leisure space integrating a botanical garden and characteristic parks, realizing “one-time construction and long-term benefits” and ensuring the permanent preservation of garden beauty. It will continue to provide high-quality places for citizens and visitors to relax and experience culture, advancing green living initiatives.

The successful holding of Wenzhou Garden Expo is not only a concentrated display of Chinese landscape art, but also an important platform for global landscape cultural exchanges. Taking gardens as the medium, green as the vein and culture as the soul, this Expo fully demonstrates China’s firm determination to promote green development and harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature. It infuses ecological and cultural strength into the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, forging a new chapter of Chinese and foreign cultural integration and a shared bright future amid poetic landscapes.

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