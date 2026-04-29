Booking Holdings CEO on Q1 results, impact of Middle East conflict and travel demand outlook

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, impact of the Middle East conflict on the business, state of travel demand, and more.
05:47
Wed, Apr 29 20268:13 AM EDT
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Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, impact of the Middle East conflict on the business, state of travel demand, and more.
05:47
Wed, Apr 29 20268:13 AM EDT
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