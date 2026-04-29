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Booking Holdings CEO on Q1 results, impact of Middle East conflict and travel demand outlook

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Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, impact of the Middle East conflict on the business, state of travel demand, and more.

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Wed, Apr 29 20268:13 AM EDT

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