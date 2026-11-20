HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pexar, a smart device brand powered by Lexar, announced that the PexarBolt Ultra TBT5 Dock has been selected as a CES Innovation Awards® 2027 Honoree in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category. This new honor comes just two months after PexarBolt Ultra’s initial launch at IFA 2026, where it was named a 2026 IFA Innovation Awards Honoree in the Content Creation Technology category.



PexarBolt Ultra TBT5 Dock, a CES Innovation Awards® 2027 Honoree, with its 5-inch touch control dashboard

PexarBolt Ultra’s Kickstarter campaign has drawn more than US$740,000 from over 1,300 backers, including Late Pledges. That total is 70-plus times its funding goal.

Since its debut, the PexarBolt Ultra has been covered by outlets including PCWorld, TechRadar, PetaPixel, Cult of Mac and Notebookcheck.

As the world’s first Thunderbolt 5 dock to feature a 5-inch touch control dashboard in a compact aluminum design, the PexarBolt Ultra shows the performance and status of connected devices in real time. Complementing the touchscreen is a precision metal dial that provides a tactile control option. And with AI Status, users can approve or reject requests from supported AI coding agents directly from the dock.

Two features unlocked during the Kickstarter campaign take the dashboard further. With PexarBolt Plugins, users can use the AI tools they already know to create their own plugins for the dock’s touchscreen, from a KVM switcher that moves displays and USB devices between two computers, to one-tap controls for apps like Photoshop and music, to live status boards for coding projects. Plugin Studio offers free, open-source examples to start from, and users can share what they create with the PexarBolt community. 60W AVS fast charging adds quicker charging for compatible smartphones.

Featuring up to 80 Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth, and up to 120 Gbps for display-heavy work with Thunderbolt 5 Bandwidth Boost, the PexarBolt Ultra delivers fast performance for large file transfers and multi-display workflows. A single Thunderbolt 5 cable connects to all of its 22 ports, including USB-C, 10GbE Ethernet, CFexpress Type B and SD card readers, and DisplayPort 2.1, plus an integrated PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD slot. The dock also delivers up to 140W of charging to a connected laptop. In extended workloads, smart active cooling and the metal design dissipate heat to increase reliability and stability.

Availability

The PexarBolt Ultra TBT5 Dock’s Kickstarter campaign closed on Nov. 7, 2026, and Late Pledges are now open. Backers who missed the campaign can still reserve the dock through Late Pledge for US$499. The official retail price is US$649.

The PexarBolt Ultra will also be on display at CES 2027 in Las Vegas, Jan. 6-9, at the Lexar booth (#24138, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center).

Full product information is available on Pexar’s website.

Late Pledges are open on Kickstarter.

Explore and share plugins in the PexarBolt Plugin Community.

About Pexar

Powered by Lexar, Pexar crafts premium products for life-sharing and creative workflows, from digital displays to precision desktop accessories. For more information, please visit pexar.com, or find Pexar on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact

marketing@pexar.com

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Source