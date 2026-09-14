Central Pattaya invites runners from around the world to experience a 5K beach race combining sunset, music, entertainment and Pattaya’s vibrant beach lifestyle on 31 October 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready to run Thailand’s most famous beach destination after dark. Central Pattaya, a global beachfront landmark in the heart of Pattaya, invites runners and travelers from around the world to join the ‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2026: Run the wave. Own the night.‘ on 31 October 2026. Celebrating its 10th anniversary under the theme “The Sunset to Moonlight Beach Race,” the 5K race will bring thousands of runners to the sands of Pattaya Beach for a one-of-a-kind night combining sunset running, music, entertainment and Pattaya’s vibrant beach lifestyle.



Run Pattaya Beach from Sunset to Moonlight: Thailand’s Largest Bikini Beach Race Returns for Its 10th Anniversary

Last year, the event attracted more than 5,000 runners from around the world, establishing the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race as one of Thailand’s most popular and distinctive seaside running events.

This year, runners will take on a 5K course along Pattaya Beach, starting and finishing in front of Central Pattaya. Beginning against a spectacular seaside sunset, the race will continue into the evening as the beachfront transforms into a vibrant moonlight celebration filled with music and entertainment. Taking place on Halloween night, the 2026 edition will bring even more energy to the beach, inviting runners to dress up, stand out and be part of a colorful international running community in the heart of Pattaya.

More than just a race, the event offers international visitors a unique reason to turn race weekend into a Pattaya beach getaway. Runners can experience the city’s beaches alongside its shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife — all within one of Thailand’s most dynamic seaside destinations.

Event: Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2026

Date: Saturday, 31 October 2026

Distance: 5K Beach Run

Location: Pattaya Beach, starting and finishing in front of Central Pattaya

Registration Fee: US$30.49 (THB 1,000)

Registration: Open until 30 October 2026

Click: https://worldsmarathons.com/marathon/pattaya-bikini-run

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