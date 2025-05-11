Score an iPad at the lowest price ever, plus 9 more of today’s best deals

Mondays got you down? Don’t worry, if you’re the type who’s happy to engage in a bit of retail therapy, we’re here to help fast-track the curative powers of shopping. We’ve found some fantastic deals that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Need new tech? Right now, you can score the the Apple iPad‘s latest version at its lowest price ever. Or, if self-care is more your Monday doldrums-slaying jam, check out Jennifer Garner’s secret to ‘thick, strong and vibrant’ hair, which is nearly 40% off. Does cooking up a storm bring you nearer to nirvana? Then this top-rated 11-piece cookware set can be yours for just $45! Check out these deals and more below, but be sure to add them to your cart before they’re gone — these discounts won’t stick around for long.

Apple This is the latest version of this iPad, so the fact that it’s already on sale (for its lowest price ever) makes this a deal worth considering. According to Yahoo Senior Deals Writer Chris McGraw, “It’s an ultra-light, thin tablet that’s powerful enough to replace your laptop for most tasks but slips into your bag without a second thought. With a large 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’re swiping and scrolling in vibrant color and sharpness that makes any screen that came before feel like an old tube TV. Save $50 Lowest price ever $299 at Amazon

Amazon Jennifer Garner has called this hair oil one of her favorite products because it makes her tresses “thick, strong and vibrant.” Even better? This celeb-loved wonder is available on Amazon and it’s 36% off right now. The lightweight, serum-like formula is packed with other ingredients like Kalahari melon seed oil, vitamin E and Tahitian gardenia flower extract that work together to nourish and hydrate hair and protect it from environmental damage. Users say you’ll see an increase in thickness, shine and color vibrancy, as well as a decrease in split ends and frizz. $29 at Amazon

Amazon The pieces in this top-rated set have ultra-slick interiors that make them a cinch to clean, and they come with two detachable handles that can be clipped onto each pot and pan. This saves cabinet space and allows the pieces to be used as serving-ware once the handles are removed. But what we’re really excited about is that the whole 11-piece shebang is marked down to just $46 (from $120; that’s over 60% off) — less than the cost of many single pans. $46 at Amazon

Amazon An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This deal brings it down to just $2 more than its all-time low. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. $90 at Amazon

Amazon This popular eye serum features invigorating caffeine and antioxidants that work to de-puff and brighten your eyes. Shoppers love the roller ball applicator that helps apply the product and massage away under-eye bags without making your fingers a sticky mess. Grab one while it’s still 15% off. $36 at Amazon

Nordstrom Tumi is a favorite luggage brand of many seasoned travelers. While it’s known for its reliably great pieces, they unfortunately don’t come cheap, so we get excited when any of its travel products are marked down. This spacious nylon tote folds down into a compact zip-top pouch, so you can throw it in your suitcase on your way to your destination and use it to carry home all your new souvenirs. The clever bag even has a trolley strap on the back so you can attach it to the handle of your suitcase. Shop the Indigo, Lagoon and Lavender colors while they’re 20% off. $119 at Nordstrom

Spanx Designed with the brand’s signature sculpting performance fabric, these have a built-in booty lift that makes your backside look great! Along with the bum-enhancing capabilities, shoppers love how breathable and sweat-wicking these are. Plus, the high compression waistband sucks you in and won’t slide down when you move around. Four pretty shades are on sale for as little as $69 right now! $69 at Spanx

Amazon This drone comes with a high-definition 1080P HD camera that can capture shots from the sky and let you see through its eyes, all while simplifying some of drone-piloting’s more difficult maneuvers like takeoff, landing and maintaining altitude. With two coupon codes you can redeem together, it’s almost 60% off. Need we say more? OK, how about this: It also comes with two batteries and a carrying case for safe-keeping. Save $41 with codes SOMER575 and BTDY8GV3 $29 at Amazon

Amazon An easy-breezy tee that’s flattering and only $8? Sign us up! Made with soft, lightweight fabric, this casual top features a V-neck, rolled sleeves and a fit that won’t cling to any body parts you feel less than great about. The hardest part will be choosing between the 23 styles — but at this price we wouldn’t blame you if you grabbed two (or three … or four). $8 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’re at home or on vacation, this 1.7-pound device will make de-wrinkling your clothes a piece of cake. You can use it on everything from casual cotton to more delicate silk garments, so go ahead and toss that new dress in your suitcase. More than 3,000 were purchased in the past month alone and at nearly 40% off it’s on sale for close to its lowest price ever. Save $15 with Prime $25 at Amazon

More of the best sales to shop today:

Adidas : Get up to 70% off sale shoes and apparel.

Anthropologie : Save up to 50% on sale items.

Brooklinen : Score bedding, bath linens and more for up to 75% off.

Coach Outlet : Save up to 70% on sale styles.

Cozy Earth : Get up to 30% off Oprah-approved bedding and pajamas during the Mother’s Day Sale.

Everlane : Snag up to 80% off sale styles.

J.Crew : Save up to 50% more on already marked-down items.

Kate Spade Outlet : Get up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 20% off select styles.

Loft : Take 40% off your purchase.

Nordstrom : Shop new sale items for up to 65% off.

Nordstrom Rack : Save up to 75% on thousands of new deals.

Old Navy : Score 50% off hundreds of kid and baby items, plus tops starting at $6.

REI : Get up to 70% off camping supplies, running gear and past-season deals.

Spanx : Get up to 40% off select AirEssentials sale items, and up to 70% off sale items.

Sur La Table : Save up to 60% on top brands like Staub, Le Creuset and more.

Target : Get up to 50% off outdoor furniture, clothing and more.

Walmart : Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.

Wayfair: Stock up on furniture, linens and more for up to 60% off during the Bedroom Sale.

