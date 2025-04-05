Shoppers are buying multiples of this No. 1 bestselling kimono cardigan, as low as $10

From breezy dresses to linen pants, we love any springtime garment that can help keep us cool when those roller-coaster temps go up. So if you haven’t pulled out your tanks, tees and shorts just yet, now’s the time to pick up some items that can bridge the wardrobe gap. An easy (and stylish) go-to? We’re loving Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling Chicgal Kimono Cardigan as a lovely layer over a top or dress — and it’s on sale starting at $10 with the on-page coupon.

Amazon Need a lightweight layer for the warmer weather? This airy piece is just the ticket. Save $8 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This mega-popular must-have is one you’ll wear from now through Labor Day (and probably beyond!). The kimono goes on sale throughout the year, but since it starts at $10 — thanks to the discount and on-page coupon — this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. Note: Prices vary between sizes and colors, but most are marked down to $15 or less.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Made of airy chiffon fabric, this flowy layering piece comes in more than 40 colors and prints, ranging from classic neutrals to eye-catching patterns. At these prices, don’t blame us if you wind up buying several.

The kimono’s open-front design makes it a snap to slip into. Plus, its gorgeous draping will elevate even the most casual jeans-and-tee outfit. It’s effortlessly chic, with just enough coverage to give you extra warmth on breezy nights. You’ll probably want to pair it with every article of clothing in your wardrobe, but it would also make a great little beach cover-up. Sizes range from S-5XL.

There are over 40 gorgeous colors and prints, so you may want multiples. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

We’re assuming you’ve already added this pretty number to your cart, but in case you need more persuading, here’s what some of the 49,000-plus five-star reviewers say about the kimono cardigan.

Pros 👍

“Very lightweight, flattering layer,” wrote one fan. “I love it so much, even more than I expected. It fits nicely and doesn’t add bulk to my look. I already have four other patterns picked out … This is so pretty and flowy.”

Another fan reported: “Love this kimono cardigan. It is light weight, flows but is not too big! Very comfortable and design is as shown. Great with a pair of jeans as well as dress pants for business casual or evening out.”

“I bought this to cover my upper arms when I wear a tank or sleeveless top,” said another reviewer. “Not wanting anything heavy for the summer, I opted for this sheer cardigan. It is exactly what I wanted, cover without overheating! I bought two others in patterns that are perfect for dressing up leggings or jeans.”

“Amazing, drapes beautifully,” gushed a happy shopper. “This is a gorgeous piece. You can take any piece of clothing and dress it up nicely with this, even just a plain T-shirt. Very soft and smooth against your skin. Many fabrics make me itchy and this does not at all. Beautiful in person!”

Cons 👎

Some reviewers say the kimono is a bit on the short side. “Disappointed that the front length is way too short,” shared one. “Much, much shorter than the back.”

A final reviewer reported, “A little on the short side if you were going to use as a swimsuit cover-up.”

Amazon Bring the resort vibes to your spring wardrobe with this sheer, easy-to-wear layer. $15 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

