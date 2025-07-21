Snag a stylish Kate Spade crossbody for over $200 off (and 9 more sweet deals)

There’s a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they’re a rare $80 off; plus, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you’ll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.

Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida named these “best wireless earbuds overall,” saying, “What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple’s charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15).”

Source