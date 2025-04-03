‘So comfortable I could live in them’: Slip into these lounge pants for just $15

Ah, jeans and slacks. You’ve had a good run this year, but we’re thinking about putting you away for the season. To replace them, we’re eyeing something with enough coverage to get us through spring that’s a lot more comfortable. One pair that’s caught our attention: The iChunhua Drawstring Lounge Pants. With a flattering fit, cute patterns and a breezy price tag, it’s easy to understand why shoppers can’t get enough of them — and they start at just $15.

Amazon Want a cool pattern? You’re in luck. These pants come in a massive selection of colorways, so you can find that just-right look for you. $15 at Amazon

These aren’t your garden-variety lounge pants. These have the relaxed fit and the smooth fabric of your favorite pajamas, but the wide leg and patterned flair of your favorite pair of Palazzo pants. Don’t have a favorite pair of palazzo pants?

They come in dozens of floral designs and colors — some sensational, others a bit more muted. They even come in pale tie-dye patterns, animal prints, and cool camouflage, stripe and polka-dot designs — plus some gifty holiday patterns. Yes, you can wear these to your friend’s get-together or out to brunch. But let’s talk about the real draw here. Well, first there’s the drawstring — the crucial element that keeps these roomy pants from slipping. But there’s also the soft material that makes them incredibly comfortable.

Take these out for a spin and you’ll never want to take them off. (Amazon)

These pants have won over more than 12,000 shoppers.

“I want to buy every pair,” one fanatic wrote. “I could live in these pants. Absolutely obesessed! They cover the mom pooch well and comfortably high waisted for all my short girlies.”

“I bought them because I had surgery and needed loose pants around my belly,” another rave reviewer shared. “I love them — I still wear them all the time so soft and comfy … they fit perfectly not too long but not too tight.”

“These pants are soooooo comfortable and lightweight,” a wowed reviewer wrote. “I purchased them for a surgical recovery and they ended up being perfect. The fabric was not as shiny as I thought once they were removed from the package. The gray is lighter than pictured but, that was not a deal breaker for me.”

“So comfortable I could live in them!” gushed a five-star fan. “I love these pants. I have purchased three other pairs since I bought the first ones, and I am sure I will be buying more. They are so soft and loose so I can even nap in them if I want.”

One thing these didn’t fulfill on shoppers’ wishlists? Storage space.

“These lounge pants are the most comfortable pants I’ve ever owned,” wrote a shopper. Still so soft even after washing. Only thing I wish they had was pockets. But that’s always a gamble with women’s clothes. Seriously the best.”

Another shopper agreed: “They are everything a girl could ask for and then some. If they had pocket,s I might have actually married them.”

Amazon These slouchy pants are perfect for sleeping or lounging around your place. A wide elastic waistband and drawstring help you get that just-right fit. $16 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

