Southwest’s bag fees and other changes could backfire, Fitch warns

Southwest Airlines ‘ new policies such as charging for checked bags for the first time could backfire, Fitch Ratings said Thursday.

Southwest is reversing its decades-old two “bags fly free” policy for checked luggage in May, though there are exceptions for travelers with a Southwest credit card, elite frequent flyer status or who buy the highest classes of tickets.

It is also launching assigned seating and a no-frills basic economy fare and said flight credits will expire.