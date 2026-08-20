Step into a Golden Autumn with Duffy Month, Halloween and Seasonal Discoveries at Shanghai Disney Resort

Duffy and Friends embark on new adventures with brand-new shows coming to the park during the resort’s 10th Birthday Special Duffy Month

Celebrate LinaBell, the clever and inquisitive fox friend of Duffy, as she marks her 5th anniversary this September

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the weather cools and autumn hues begin to settle in, an enchanting season unfolds at Shanghai Disney Resort, offering a golden harvest of immersive experiences throughout autumn’s celebrations and holidays. Kicking things off, Duffy and Friends will invite everyone to set sail on brand-new adventures from September 1 to 30, 2026, joined by a week-long celebration for LinaBell’s fifth anniversary from September 23 to 29. Following closely, Halloween will return from October 4 to November 1, 2026, bringing an extended ten Spook-tacular Days and even more “With You, It’s Magic+” moments. Coinciding with these celebrations, the Mid-Autumn Festival and Golden Week national holiday will offer even more opportunities for family and friends to create special memories while exploring the seasonal beauty at Shanghai Disney Resort this autumn.

Set sail this Duffy Month on an all-new voyage where stories and friendship come together

Drawing inspiration from the heartwarming stories of Duffy and Friends, the resort’s 10th Birthday Special Duffy Month will invite guests and fans to “board” the FriendSHIP and set sail together for a whole month of new adventures.

Stepping into the park, guests can find familiar Chinese animation elements reimagined with Duffy and Friends as part of a new collaboration with the renowned Shanghai Animation Film Studio, widely recognized as the cradle of Chinese original animation whose works have become cherished childhood memories for many. While extending into immersive entertainment, charming keepsakes and memorable dining experiences throughout the resort, the collaboration will also introduce Duffy and Friends’ first animated short film, where they embark on a heartwarming adventure based on the stories known and loved by generations of Chinese families.

Throughout Duffy Month, the resort will be transformed with charming new decorations inspired by the original short video: elements such as peaches, gourds and goldfish, will adorn the social wall and photo locations, while Duffy and Friends’ signature soft hues flow across banners and ribbons, creating a picturesque setting for guests to meet their favorite characters.

Duffy and Friends will also change into new outfits sprinkled with auspicious motifs from the collaboration’s artwork. Duffy’s outfit is adorned with peach blossoms, while Gelatoni’s features lotus flower and goldfish motifs. ‘Olu Mel’s outfit is accented with gourds, ShellieMay with swallows and peach blossoms, and StellaLou with moon embroidery and lake-wave patterns. CookieAnn’s will include peach blossoms, while LinaBell’s features peach-inspired embroidery and butterfly-wing details.

This year’s Duffy Month brings even more Duffy-filled fun with all-new immersive experiences taking place on Duffy Month Pajama Party Nights, inviting guests to spend special moments with the beloved characters. From September 19 to 20 and September 26 to 29, guests can join Duffy and Friends for an evening of adorable adventures, beginning with the Duffy and Friends’ Pajama Party at the Pepsi E-Stage, where the friends, dressed for bedtime in their brand-new pajama outfits, will share stories from their adventures while a playful pillow fight begins.

The fun continues with a Duffy-themed castle projection show, Duffy and Friends’ Special Celebration. Opening with a signature Duffy Month track, “Let’s Get Together,” the show will bring the beloved characters’ portraits to life through magical projections before taking guests through the changing seasons. As Duffy and Friends gather beneath a dreamy starry sky, a dazzling display of colorful fireworks illuminates the night, bringing the celebration of friendship to a magical finale.

As the resort continues to bring refreshed experiences to guests, a brand-new show, A Voyage with Duffy and Friends, will also be coming to the Enchanted Storybook Castle stage. Infused with Disney storytelling and creativity, the show will debut an original Duffy Month theme song and a whole-new adventure. A Voyage with Duffy and Friends will bring guests along on an enchanting journey, following the seven friends as they use their special talents to return a mysterious crystal home across the water.

While introducing an all-new adventure, the show will also bring back a beloved Duffy Month highlight that guests have come to cherish—the Shanghai Huju Opera rendition. Starting September 5 and continuing every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month, guests can enjoy the performance crafted in collaboration with Shanghai Huju Opera Theatre for the third consecutive year. By bringing together Disney’s world-class storytelling with a cherished form of Shanghai’s intangible cultural heritage, the collaboration celebrates the city’s unique cultural spirit through a newly arranged Huju Opera melody. Performed by young Huju actors, the “Shanghai Ballad” shares generations of Shanghai stories and offers guests an opportunity to experience the enduring cultural charm of Shanghai this Duffy Month.

Throughout Duffy Month, guests can savor a delightful selection of peach-themed desserts, seasonal beverages served in elegantly designed cups, a take-home set of CookieAnn’s Made-With-Love Pastry, along with other Duffy-inspired dining experiences. At Duffy and Friends Celebration Hall, an updated menu will bring playful delights such as ‘Olu Mel’s Island Melody Coconut Shrimp Rice and StellaLou’s Seafood Ribbon Noodles. Meanwhile, CookieAnn Bakery Café will serve up tantalizing new takes on guest-favorite treats—such as Passionfruit and Pineapple New York Rolls and White Chocolate Cream Cake—as well as all-new creations like Mango Pomelo and Sago Croffle.

Guests can also bring home a piece of the celebration with two brand-new collections. The Duffy and Friends Little Voyage Collection will be packed with adorable accessories, plushes and keychains, featuring Chinese-style motifs, alongside festive mooncakes and lifestyle items, including a teacup crafted in collaboration with artisans from Jingdezhen, China’s “porcelain capital.” The teacup offers guests a meaningful keepsake that blends traditional craftsmanship with Disney storytelling. Meanwhile, the Duffy and Friends Pajama Party Collection has all the cozy apparel and headwear needed to complete a lounge-worthy pajama party look.

At Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, guests will discover a delightful array of recreational activities—all themed to the adorable world of Duffy and Friends. From heartwarming bedtime storytelling to hands-on DIY workshops, lively interaction games at the lobby and enchanting hotel tours filled with surprises, every moment becomes an adventure brimming with friendship and imagination.

LinaBell celebrates 5 years at Shanghai Disney Resort

It’s not just Shanghai Disney Resort celebrating a big anniversary this year. Everyone’s invited to join a full week of festivities from September 23 to 29, honoring one of Duffy’s most adventurous friends—LinaBell—as she celebrates five years of bringing curiosity, exploration and joy to the park. Throughout the week, guests can wish LinaBell a happy anniversary as she makes special appearances at the entry portal with her friends and join in the fun during the pre-parade as she commemorates the big milestone.

Since her global debut at Shanghai Disney Resort on September 29, 2021, LinaBell has captured the hearts of countless guests with her inquisitive spirit, boundless curiosity and confident personality. Through her unique charm and love for discovery, she has inspired guests of all ages to embrace imagination, explore new possibilities and share in the magic of friendship with the wider community.

Halloween gets a Magic+ twist with upgraded entertainment

As guests set foot into an eerie wonderland, where festive bunting and charming jack-o’-lanterns inspired by Disney characters blend with the magic of the 10th Birthday Celebration, this year’s Halloween will continue the fun-for-all spirit with even more “With You, It’s Magic+” moments. Guests are invited to the annual spooky gathering to celebrate all their favorite characters, unleash their creativity and show off their most wickedly fun looks.

Beginning with an extra daytime edition of Donald’s Halloween Treat Cavalcade, a bubbling cauldron of Halloween entertainment awaits all who venture into the resort. With Disney Villains taking the spotlight, guests dressed in their most creative Halloween looks may be selected to follow Donald Duck and Daisy Duck’s lead through the cavalcade, while new festive moves invite everyone to dance along. Guests can also look forward to more wicked entertainment as Disney Villains cast their spells through a series of immersive experiences, bringing guests face to face with their favorite fiendish characters across the park.

Making his debut this autumn is Peg-Leg Pete, who will join the Halloween lineup as an evil king ready to add more mischief to the season. Guests are also invited to flaunt their Halloween transformations with Mickey and Friends who are taking on a steampunk-style look, while Duffy and Friends reimagine themselves as a whimsical bard troupe.

The Halloween spirit continues in the Zootopia-themed land, where guests are invited to join the annual Howl-o-ween celebration alongside Judy, Nick and all Zootopia residents. From 10-minute Mark Howling sessions every day to Blue Howling Drinks, the entire land will come alive with Halloween excitement, inviting guests of all Halloween faces and places for a howling “With You, It’s Magic+” moment.

An extra boo-tiful 10 Spook-tacular Days invites more magical memories to be made

Marking the resort’s 10th Birthday in spook-tacular style, Shanghai Disney Resort’s Spook-tacular Days will expand to ten days of frightful fun so guests can make even more magical memories. From October 16 to 18, October 23 to 25, and October 29 to November 1, guests can dance through five festive Party Zones, discover surprise encounters in the Alice in Wonderland Maze, join Donald’s Halloween Treat Party at Festival Forest, collect treats across the resort, and gather in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle for the highly anticipated Disney Villains Castle Celebration, where the season’s most wicked festivities come to life.

Throughout Halloween, guests can savor seasonal flavors with a tempting lineup of treats and dining experiences across the resort, including dark delights, Halloween-themed set menus and festive buffets. Beyond the table, guests will find four all-new Halloween merchandise collections inspired by Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, Winnie the Pooh and Friends, and Zootopia. From glow-in-the-dark apparel and pumpkin-inspired items to cozy autumn wear and collectible plush, there is something for every Halloween enthusiast.

Beyond the park, the spooky fun extends into Disneytown, where guests can join the trick-or-treat trail on the Disneytown Halloween Tour, browse the Halloween Market for festive finds, and create picture-perfect moments with the whole family.

Gather together for a golden season of celebrations

As autumn unfolds in golden hues, the Mid-Autumn Festival offers a cherished time for family reunions, while the Golden Week holidays create even more opportunities to gather with loved ones. Guests are invited to enjoy these holidays and create magical memories together while joining the 10th Birthday Celebration at Shanghai Disney Resort. Adding to the festivities, guests visiting during the Golden Week holidays can look forward to a special castle projection featuring fireworks after the iconic nighttime spectacular ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration, from October 1 to 3.

To make the most of these holidays and the blissful autumn weather, guests can enjoy the wonders of the season with a stay at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel or Toy Story Hotel, or take advantage of seasonal ticket offers to experience all that Duffy Month and Halloween have to offer.

Disney Dream Vacation – Duffy and Friends Package: an overnight stay at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel with LinaBell-themed decoration, breakfast and dinner, two park tickets, and in-park F&B coupons.

One-Day Ticket with Free Flavored Beverage and Gift Pack: a one-day dated park ticket, F&B offerings, and a Duffy-themed giveaway.

Whether celebrating with Duffy and Friends on a new adventure, enjoying ten Spook-tacular Days of Halloween fun, or gathering with friends and family in this season of holidays, autumn at Shanghai Disney Resort will be brimming with unique offerings and experiences that continue to enrich this year’s 10th Birthday Celebration.

*The above-mentioned shows may be impacted due to operational arrangement, inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions. For example, during poor weather including but not limited to rain, high wind, poor air quality, heavy fog and/or lightning, we may temporarily delay or cancel the shows. All entertainment and products shall be subject to details stated on their respective information pages.

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