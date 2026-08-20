Man plunges 120 feet into creek while taking photo at famous national park

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A man survived a fall into McDonald Creek at Glacier National Park with the help of a good Samaritan bystander’s intervention.

The man who fell was identified as Ken Nurse, who was visiting the Montana park with his wife, family and friends, according to NonStop Local Montana.

He tumbled from an overlook and reportedly went over a set of waterfalls Aug. 13, according to Two Bear Air Rescue, a Montana-based helicopter search-and-rescue organization that responded.

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A witness entered the creek after seeing Nurse lying face down.

The bystander then brought the man into shallower water and began chest compressions when he realized Nurse was not breathing, the organization said in a Facebook post accompanying video of the rescue.

Ken Nurse’s wife, Renae, told NonStop Local Montana the group had stopped near McDonald Falls to take photos before she returned to the car to warm up.

He moved closer to the edge for a better view when the ground beneath him gave way, sending him about 120 feet down the cliff and into the creek.

Glacier National Park rangers were tending to him in the middle of the creek when the Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter crew arrived, according to the organization.

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Video of the rescue shows a crew member being lowered from the helicopter to reach Nurse before he is secured and hoisted from the water.

Nurse was then flown to a waiting medical helicopter for further stabilization and transport to a hospital, the Facebook post said.

The Two Bear Air Rescue team credited the bystander’s lifesaving efforts.

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“We commend the quick action of the bystander whose actions saved the victim’s life,” the organization wrote.

Nurse spent two days on a ventilator. He suffered multiple cracked ribs, a compound fracture to his elbow that required surgery and fluid in his lungs, according to NonStop Local Montana.

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Despite the severity of his injuries, he said he was grateful to those who helped him survive.

“I just want everyone who helped me out to get the things they deserve. Because I should not be here right now,” he said.

“I owe everyone my life and I want that to be known.”

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Fox News Digital reached out to Glacier National Park for comment and additional details.

A son of Nurse also wrote on Facebook, “I want to send a massive thank you to these brave crew of people for a successful rescue of my Dad!!”

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