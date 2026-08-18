Cruise ships with the worst CDC sanitation scores revealed, see which vessels failed inspection

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The lowest-scoring cruise ships of 2026 have been identified based on data from unannounced health inspections conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) does periodic, unannounced inspections of cruise ships in U.S. ports, examining conditions aboard to determine whether vessels comply with federal public health standards, according to the agency.

Cruise ships are graded on a 100-point scale. Ships must score 86 or above to pass inspection — while a score of 85 or below is considered unsatisfactory, the CDC noted.

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Several ships have landed near the bottom of the CDC’s sanitation scale so far this year.

Norwegian Dawn, Carnival Breeze, Kydon, National Geographic Sea Lion, Sun Princess, MSC Meraviglia and Amadea were the seven lowest-scoring vessels among the 2026 inspections reviewed, according to CDC data.

Norwegian Dawn received a score of 84 during a March inspection — putting it below the CDC’s passing threshold of 86.

Carnival Breeze, Kydon and National Geographic Sea Lion each received scores of 86 — while Sun Princess, MSC Meraviglia and Amadea received 89s.

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The scores reflect conditions observed at the time of inspection — and the scores can change from one inspection to the next.

Carnival Breeze, for example, received a perfect 100 earlier in the year before earning a score of 86 during a later inspection.

The scores do not necessarily mean a ship is unsafe; rather, they reflect how well the vessels met the CDC’s public health standards at the time of inspection.

Fox News Digital reached out to Norwegian Dawn and the CDC for comment.

Norwegian Cruise Line issued a detailed report to the CDC five days after the inspection, showing all the corrective measures the organization put in place after the ship scored poorly, the “Cruise Fever” blog reported.

Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, an infection prevention expert and epidemiologist affiliated with Penn State College of Medicine, previously told Fox News Digital that the federal government’s Vessel Sanitation Program plays an important role in protecting passengers and crew.

“Without strong cleaning and hygiene practices, germs can spread quickly.”

“The federal government’s Vessel Sanitation Program, established in 1975 to work with the cruise industry to protect travelers’ health, is critical for the health and safety of passengers, staff and the locations that cruise ships visit,” Macgregor-Skinner said.

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Inspectors focus on a wide range of areas aboard the ship.

“Ships participating in the VSP can expect two unannounced inspections every year, with a focus on medical facilities, potable water systems, swimming pools and whirlpool baths, galleys and dining rooms, child activity centers, cabins, ventilation systems and common areas,” Macgregor-Skinner said.

The latest scores come as cruise lines continue to face scrutiny over sanitation and illness prevention aboard vessels carrying thousands of passengers.

“Cruise ships are shared environments where thousands of people touch the same surfaces every day,” Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications at the American Cleaning Institute in Washington, D.C., previously told Fox News Digital.

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“Without strong cleaning and hygiene practices, germs can spread quickly, increasing the risk of illness among passengers and crew,” he added.

Still, a lower sanitation score does not necessarily mean a ship will experience an illness outbreak.

Cruise lines report illnesses to federal health officials more routinely than many other parts of the travel industry, Macgregor-Skinner said.

“It is very important not to confuse the wider availability of cruise health data with a higher incidence rate on cruise ships compared to settings like restaurants, hotels and planes,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the high side of the spectrum and based on the latest inspection data from the CDC, 42 cruise ships earned a perfect score of 100 — ranking them among the cleanest cruise ships reviewed in 2026.

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Among the cruise ships earning perfect 100 scores in 2026 from the CDC were Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, Carnival Celebration, Celebrity Apex, Disney Dream, Norwegian Viva and Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth.

“Normally, over the course of a year, 25–35 ships will earn a perfect health score,” noted the “Cruise Fever” blog.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) for further comment.

Jessica Mekles of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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