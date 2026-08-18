QNET Unveils New Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Shape the Future of Direct Selling

Global lifestyle and wellness company brings together industry veterans and transformation leaders to reinvent the business for a new generation of microentrepreneurs

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct-selling business model, has announced a new senior leadership team as it enters a new phase of transformation and growth.



(From left to right) Chief Financial Officer Peter Luke, Chief Executive Officer Mattias Mildenborn, Chief Marketing Officer Elena Khoo and Group Chief Information Officer Ben Bredenkamp.

The appointments bring together experienced leaders from the direct-selling, consumer goods, beauty, wellness, finance and technology sectors. Collectively, the new team will lead QNET’s efforts to modernise its business, strengthen its product portfolio, enhance the experience of its customers and Independent Distributors, and prepare the company for a future increasingly shaped by technology, artificial intelligence and changing consumer expectations.

The appointments reflect QNET’s investment in the leadership and organisational capabilities needed to drive innovation, operational excellence and sustainable long-term growth.

The new leadership team comprises:

Mattias Mildenborn, Chief Executive Officer , brings more than two decades of international experience in sales, marketing, and executive leadership within the direct-selling industry. Before joining QNET, he held senior leadership positions at several prominent global direct-selling brands.

, brings more than two decades of international experience in sales, marketing, and executive leadership within the direct-selling industry. Before joining QNET, he held senior leadership positions at several prominent global direct-selling brands. Elena Khoo, Chief Marketing Officer , is an accomplished consumer marketing leader whose experience spans leading global FMCG, beauty and luxury brands, including L’Oréal, LVMH, Shiseido and Tupperware.

, is an accomplished consumer marketing leader whose experience spans leading global FMCG, beauty and luxury brands, including L’Oréal, LVMH, Shiseido and Tupperware. Peter Luke, Chief Financial Officer , brings over 30 years of extensive financial and commercial leadership experience from Herbalife and Avon.

, brings over 30 years of extensive financial and commercial leadership experience from Herbalife and Avon. Ben Bredenkamp, Group Chief Information Officer, also formerly with Herbalife and Mercedes-Benz, will lead QNET’s technology transformation and the responsible integration of artificial intelligence across the business.

The appointments also mark an important milestone in QNET’s evolution as the company positions itself to serve a new generation of digitally connected, socially conscious micro-entrepreneurs while building an agile, innovative and future-ready organisation.

“This is much more than a change in leadership. It represents the beginning of a new chapter for QNET,” said Kuna Senathirajah, Group Managing Director of QI Group, the parent company of QNET. “We are bringing together leaders with deep industry knowledge, strong consumer experience and proven transformation capabilities who will bring fresh perspectives to the business and help shape its next chapter.”

“Our ambition is to create a QNET that understands the expectations of the next generation, delivers exceptional products and experiences, and equips our Independent Distributors with the knowledge, technology and support they need to build responsible and sustainable businesses. Ultimately, this is about ensuring QNET continues to evolve with the people and communities we serve.”

Strengthening Entrepreneur Education Through The V

As part of the wider transformation, The V, QNET’s sister company and its network training and leadership-development arm, has appointed Sharad Choudhary as Head of Training and Events.

Choudhary is a direct-selling industry veteran who joins The V from Modicare and has previously worked with Amway. He will lead a comprehensive revamp of QNET’s distributor learning and development ecosystem.

His priorities will include strengthening distributor onboarding, modernising product and business education, expanding compliance training and creating structured learning pathways that support Independent Distributors through the different stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

“Successful entrepreneurship requires much more than enthusiasm. It requires knowledge, discipline, ethical conduct and continuous development,” said Senathirajah. “Sharad’s experience will help us create a stronger and more relevant learning environment that gives distributors practical support from the moment they begin their journey and throughout every stage of their development.”

The renewed training framework will place additional emphasis on responsible business-building, consumer protection, accurate product representation and compliance with QNET’s policies and applicable local regulations.

Reinventing QNET for a New Generation

The leadership changes form part of a broader strategy to reinvent QNET around four core priorities: product innovation, customer experience, distributor capability and technology-enabled growth.

Together, these priorities will drive QNET’s next phase of growth while ensuring the organisation respond to changing customer expectations, advances in technology and the evolving needs of its global distributor community.

Under the new team, QNET will strengthen its focus on:

Developing innovative wellness and personal-care products aligned with changing consumer needs;

Improving the digital tools and services available to customers and Independent Distributors;

Using data and artificial intelligence to make the organisation more responsive, efficient and future-ready;

Modernising distributor onboarding, education and compliance;

Strengthening governance, transparency and responsible business practices; and

Creating a more relevant and engaging entrepreneurial opportunity for a new generation of independent business owners.

QNET enters this new chapter as part of a global direct-selling industry that recorded US$163.9 billion in retail sales in 2024, according to the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations. The industry supports more than 100 million independent representatives worldwide and continues to provide a flexible route to entrepreneurship for people from a wide range of backgrounds.

Mildenborn said the company’s transformation would build on QNET’s established global presence while challenging the organisation to rethink how it serves customers and supports its entrepreneurial community.

“QNET has a strong heritage, a passionate global community and enormous potential,” said Mattias Mildenborn, Chief Executive Officer of QNET. “Our responsibility now is to build on that foundation while having the courage to evolve.”

“The next generation of entrepreneurs expects intuitive technology, relevant products, authentic communication, high-quality education and a company whose values are reflected in how it operates. We are assembling the leadership, capabilities and culture required to meet those expectations and to build a business that can create sustainable value over the long term.”

“Our goal is not simply to participate in the future of direct selling. It is to help shape it.”

Building on a Foundation of Longevity and Industry Commitment

QNET’s transformation is supported by more than two decades of experience in the international direct-selling industry.

The company was recently recognised as one of the longer-serving members of the Direct Selling Association of Singapore during the association’s 50th-anniversary celebration, marking 17 years of membership. The recognition reflects QNET’s longstanding participation in the industry and its commitment to the principles promoted by established direct-selling associations.

As QNET looks ahead, the company is preparing to introduce new products across its wellness and personal-care categories, supported by refreshed brand experiences, stronger customer engagement and a renewed commitment to product innovation.

Senathirajah added: “Longevity gives us a strong foundation, but it does not give us permission to stand still. We are proud of how far QNET has come, and we are equally excited about how much further we can go.”

“With new leadership, new capabilities and new products, we are building a QNET that is growth-focused, consumer-led and ready to create meaningful opportunities for the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.”

About QNET

QNET is a global lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct-selling business model to offer a diverse portfolio of products in wellness, personal care, home and living, watches and other lifestyle categories.

Through its e-commerce platform, QNET provides customers around the world with access to products designed to support healthier and more balanced lifestyles. The company also offers individuals the opportunity to become Independent Distributors and build a sales business by introducing QNET products to customers.

QNET is committed to responsible entrepreneurship, continuous product innovation, customer service and the ongoing education and development of its Independent Distributors.

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