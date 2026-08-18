GenScript Reports 27.3% First-Half 2026 Revenue Growth as AI Drug Discovery Business Doubles

Adjusted net profit surges 203.3% as Gene-to-Protein generates two-thirds of GenScript Life Science Group revenue

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GenScript Biotech Corporation (HKEX: 1548) reported first-half revenue of approximately US$404.2 million on a comparable basis, up 27.3% year over year, while adjusted net profit rose 203.3% to approximately US$62.5 million. The results reflect strong growth across its core businesses, improved operating efficiency, and accelerating demand for AI-enabled drug discovery services.



GenScript Biotech Corporation reports 27.3% revenue growth in the first half of 2026.

The AI-enabled drug discovery business doubled year over year and maintained rapid growth for a third consecutive half-year reporting period, driven by demand from AI-focused biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical innovators. Gene-to-Protein accounted for approximately 66% of GenScript Life Science Group revenue and remained the company’s primary growth engine.

GenScript’s Gene-to-Protein platform combines scientific expertise, automation, and global manufacturing capacity in an integrated workflow spanning discovery, experimental validation, early development, and production support. As AI increases the scale and complexity of drug discovery, these capabilities help customers validate candidates and advance programs with greater speed and reliability.

“Our first-half results reflect strong execution across the portfolio, with our core businesses driving both revenue growth and improved profitability,” said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript. “We see significant long-term opportunity as AI reshapes life sciences and increases demand for experimental validation and development services. By expanding our global Gene-to-Protein platform, automation, digital manufacturing, and delivery network, we are strengthening GenScript’s role as a critical infrastructure partner for AI-enabled drug discovery.”

First-Half 2026 Highlights

GenScript Life Science Group

Revenue of approximately US$319.0 million , up 28.8%

, up Adjusted gross profit of approximately US$184.5 million , up 46.1%

, up Adjusted operating profit of approximately US$94.0 million , up 102.8%

, up Gene-to-Protein accounted for approximately 66% of segment revenue and remained the primary growth engine

AI-Enabled Drug Discovery

AI-enabled drug discovery business doubled year over year and maintained rapid growth for a third consecutive half-year reporting period

Growth reflects deeper engagement with AI drug discovery companies and increasing demand for protein engineering, biologics discovery, and development services, reinforcing GenScript’s position as a validation and infrastructure partner within the AI drug discovery ecosystem

ProBio

Revenue increased 34.2% on a comparable basis to approximately US$61.1 million

on a comparable basis to approximately New orders increased 54%

Adjusted operating loss narrowed 22.5% to US$24.3 million

to Continued order growth and improving operating efficiency support ProBio’s expectation of achieving positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 2027

Bestzyme

Revenue of approximately US$30.4 million , up 7.4%

, up Adjusted gross profit of approximately US$13.0 million, up 14.0%

Integrated Capabilities Support Growth Across the Portfolio

The recovery in global biopharmaceutical research activity and the expanding use of AI are increasing the number and complexity of programs moving from computational design into experimental validation, development, and production. This shift is creating demand for integrated scientific, automation, and manufacturing infrastructure that can support customers across the drug-development workflow.

GenScript connects gene synthesis, protein production, antibody discovery, biologics development, automation, and global manufacturing in a single workflow. This infrastructure enables AI-focused biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical innovators to validate more candidates, identify viable programs, and advance them through early development and production without coordinating multiple service providers.

To support rising demand, GenScript continues to invest across its global discovery and manufacturing network, expanding capacity, shortening turnaround times, and enhancing automation and digital workflows. These investments are improving consistency and scalability as AI-driven customer projects grow increasingly complex.

Across the portfolio, ProBio benefited from growing demand for biologics development and manufacturing services while improving operating performance and building an order base that supports future revenue growth. Bestzyme continues to invest in enzyme engineering and AI-enabled synthetic biology technologies designed to improve research efficiency, reduce production costs, and accelerate new product development.

Outlook

GenScript enters the second half of 2026 with continued momentum across GenScript Life Science Group, ProBio, and Bestzyme, supported by a growing order base across its core businesses.

The company expects higher demand, increased utilization across its global network, and further operating leverage to support continued revenue growth and profitability improvement. Ongoing investment in technology, automation, and capacity is expanding GenScript’s ability to support larger and more complex AI-enabled drug discovery programs, while ProBio’s growing order base and Bestzyme’s enzyme engineering and AI-enabled synthetic biology capabilities provide additional platforms for long-term growth. As adoption expands across these businesses, GenScript expects to deepen customer relationships, strengthen global delivery, and build its position as a critical infrastructure partner supporting next-generation therapeutic and biotechnology innovation.

Additional financial information, including consolidated and segment results, is available in GenScript’s First-Half 2026 Results Announcement published on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on August 16, 2026, as well as on the GenScript website.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in New Jersey in 2002, GenScript Biotech Corporation supports biotechnology and healthcare innovation through its integrated portfolio of research, development, and manufacturing services. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, GenScript has more than 6,100 employees and serves over 200,000 customers across more than 100 countries and regions, including the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.genscript.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations

Email: ir@genscript.com

Media Contact

Kate Grusich, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Katherina.Grusich@genscript.com

Source