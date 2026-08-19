KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CJ Sports Academy is proud to present the CJ National Cheerleading Competition 2026, one of Malaysia’s premier grassroots cheerleading championships for primary school students, which took place on Saturday, 15 August 2026, at Arena Sukan Kuala Lumpur.



Bata Presents the CJ National Cheerleading Competition 2026, Inspiring the Next Generation Through Sport and Education

Now in its third consecutive year, the championship continues to grow as a leading national platform dedicated to developing young talent through sports while fostering confidence, discipline, teamwork, leadership and resilience among children.

The championship brought together approximately 1,400 primary school students from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC), representing 83 teams from 68 schools across Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Pulau Pinang. More than 4,000 parents, family members, teachers and supporters attended, making it one of Malaysia’s largest family-oriented grassroots sporting events.

The CJ National Cheerleading Championship 2026 is proudly supported by the Ministry of Education Malaysia (Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia) as a recognised co-curricular activity under the Pentaksiran Aktiviti Jasmani, Sukan dan Kokurikulum (PAJSK), reinforcing the championship’s contribution towards holistic student development through meaningful participation in sports and co-curricular activities.

The championship is also officially sanctioned by the Cheerleading Association and Register of Malaysia (CHARM), ensuring that the competition is conducted in accordance with recognised national standards of safety, governance and technical excellence for the sport of cheerleading in Malaysia.

Organised by CJ Sports Academy, the championship is proudly presented by Bata, whose long-standing commitment to empowering children through education, sports and community initiatives continues to inspire young Malaysians to pursue active and healthy lifestyles.

The championship is further supported by McDonald’s Malaysia, IN2IT Cosmetics, Prudential and J Group, whose collective commitment to youth development, family engagement and community empowerment plays a significant role in making this national championship possible. Through their partnership, these organisations are helping to provide thousands of young athletes with an exceptional sporting experience while creating meaningful engagement opportunities for Malaysian families.

Speaking on the significance of the championship, Jeffrey Loh Kheen Ho, Founder of CJ Sports Academy, said:

“The CJ National Cheerleading Competition was founded with a simple yet meaningful purpose—to provide every child with an opportunity to discover their potential beyond the classroom. Cheerleading is much more than a sport; it develops discipline, teamwork, leadership, resilience and self-confidence that will benefit children throughout their lives.

As we celebrate the third edition of this competition, we are encouraged by the tremendous support from schools, parents, coaches, corporate partners and government stakeholders who share our vision of empowering the next generation. We are deeply grateful to Bata, McDonald’s Malaysia, IN2IT Cosmetics, Prudential and J Group for believing in our mission and partnering with us to create meaningful opportunities for young Malaysians to excel both on and off the competition floor.”

Rabi Hasnabi, Managing Director of Bata Malaysia & Singapore, said:

“Confidence, teamwork, discipline and a whole lot of heart, that’s what this championship represents. Behind every cheer and every performance are hours of practice, determination and the courage to give it your all.

We’re incredibly proud to be the Presenting Partner of the CJ National Cheerleading Competition 2026, celebrating not just great performances, but the passion, friendships and resilience built along the way.

More than a competition, it’s a platform for young people to challenge themselves, grow together and show what they can do. Supporting that journey and creating more opportunities for young Malaysians to thrive is something we’re proud to be part of.”

Beyond the competition itself, the championship reflects CJ Sports Academy’s commitment to supporting the aspirations of the Ministry of Education Malaysia by encouraging greater participation in co-curricular activities that contribute to the holistic development of students. Through sports, participants gain valuable life skills including leadership, communication, discipline, responsibility, teamwork and perseverance—qualities that prepare them to become confident and responsible future leaders.

The championship also serves as a unique platform for meaningful collaboration between the education sector, the sports industry and corporate Malaysia. With an estimated audience of more than 4,000 attendees, including students, parents, teachers and supporters, the event offers brands an exceptional opportunity to engage directly with Malaysian families through experiential marketing, product sampling, interactive activations and integrated digital campaigns that create lasting brand connections.

CJ Sports Academy welcomes organisations that share its passion for youth development, education and community empowerment to participate as future sponsors and strategic partners in expanding the championship’s impact across Malaysia.

If your school is interested in forming a cheerleading team, we would love to hear from you! Contact info@cjsports.academy or IG @cj.sports.academy for more information.

About CJ Sports Academy

Founded by former Team Malaysia cheerleaders with more than 15 years of coaching and competitive experience, CJ Sports Academy is one of Malaysia’s emerging sports development organisations dedicated to nurturing young talent through cheerleading, gymnastics and dance.

The academy was established with a vision of creating a safe, professional and inclusive platform where children can develop not only athletic excellence, but also confidence, leadership, teamwork, discipline and resilience through sports.

Over the years, the founders have proudly represented Malaysia at international cheerleading competitions and have coached athletes at various levels. Their expertise extends beyond cheerleading to include gymnastics and dance, enabling CJ Sports Academy to deliver a holistic training approach that develops well-rounded athletes with strong technical foundations and positive character.

From humble beginnings in Melaka just four years ago with only a handful of participating schools, CJ Sports Academy has experienced remarkable growth. Today, the academy’s flagship championship has expanded to six states, engaging 68 schools, 83 teams and approximately 1,400 student-athletes, making it one of Malaysia’s fastest-growing grassroots cheerleading platforms.

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