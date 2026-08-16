Geelong emerges as new favourite to lure Port Adelaide free agent Zak Butters

Geelong have emerged as the new favourites in the race to lure superstar Port Adelaide free agent Zak Butters.

The prolific midfielder is widely expected to return home to Victoria at the end of this year, with the Western Bulldogs having been seen for well over 12 months as the frontrunners to secure his services.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Geelong emerges as favourite for Zak Butters

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

But Butters has kept his cards very close to his chest right throughout the final year of his contract, with Richmond, Collingwood and Geelong also queuing up.

Now, 7NEWS Melbourne’s chief AFL reporter Mitch Cleary has revealed the Cats have their noses in front.

“The Western Bulldogs have been well and truly in the race for Zak Butters for 12-18 months. I’ve had them as favourites for that time,” Cleary said before the Western Bulldogs played Carlton on Sunday.

“I think there’s a new favourite now, and that’s the Geelong footy club. They are coming with a rush, the Cats.

“There’s growing confidence down the highway they’ll be able to secure Zak Butters.

“I’m not saying the Bulldogs are out of the race, not putting a line through Collingwood or Richmond, but the Cats are coming hard with Zak Butters, and there is confidence growing.”

Nick Riewoldt said a move to Geelong for one of the competition’s very best players would incense the supporters of every other club.

“If Geelong are able to land Zak Butters after the last week, the football world will go mad,” he said.

The Cats also remain a live chance to lure GWS skipper Toby Greene, and St Kilda ruck Rowan Marshall is contracted for next year but could yet request a trade to Geelong again after last year’s attempt fell through.

Geelong have lured stars Jeremy Cameron and Bailey Smith in recent years, while Isaac Smith crossed from arch rivals Hawthorn in 2020 and went on to win the 2022 Norm Smith Medal.

Regardless of who Butters nominates, should he decide to leave Port Adelaide, he remains a restricted free agent and any contract offer will likely be matched by the Power, which will force a trade.

That means the Cats would need to offload significant draft capital, and potentially a player, to get a deal done with the Power for Butters.

Butters is currently racing the clock to be fit to play again for Port Adelaide before the end of the season in what could be a farewell game after suffering a syndesmosis injury against St Kilda in Round 18.

Source