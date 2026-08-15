Rainforest summer retreat– Discover a New Vacation Experience at Qixianling, Baoting, Hainan

BAOTING, China, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from People’s Daily Digital Communication



Boat‑shaped Houses at Qixianling National Hot‑Spring Forest Park, Baoting

As a tropical island, Hainan boasts far more charm than its turquoise seas and silvery‑white beaches. Tucked away in central Hainan, Qixianling in Baoting delivers refreshing coolness from luxuriant primeval rainforests and restorative warmth from natural geothermal hot springs — a wonderful interplay of crispness and comfort. Qixianling National Hot‑Spring Forest Park enjoys a year‑round average temperature of 23°C, t embodies Hainan’s ecological “Green Heart” and serves as a genuine summer escape.

Hiking along Qixianling’s mountain trails, visitors are greeted by fresh air rich in negative oxygen ions. The area has become a favoured hiking pilgrimage spot. Vivid rainforest scenery unfolds all along the path: gnarled roots of ancient trees sprawl across rock faces; gurgling mountain streams wind through the woods, mingling with wildlife calls to compose a natural symphony. Rare flora and exotic blossoms can be spotted everywhere, bringing the rainforest’s vibrant vitality within reach.

Riding the colourful magic‑carpet lift uphill, guests are treated to sweeping panoramic views of lush rainforest stretching far into the distance. A thrilling glass‑sky‑rafting ride follows, delivering immersive fun of rainforest exploration. These dynamic and tranquil tourist offerings greatly enrich the wellness‑oriented travel experience.

Beyond its abundant rainforest resources, hot springs represent another major draw of Qixianling. The local hot springs contain multiple trace elements beneficial to human health and deliver notable wellness benefits, underpinned by the unique strengths of “rainforest + hot‑spring + golf”.

“The air here is wonderfully fresh. The rare blend of rainforest views and hot‑springs is incredibly soothing for body and soul. With golf facilities at the foot of the mountains, it truly is a rare one‑stop holiday destination,” commented a tourist from Singapore.

Nestled within the resort, Qixianling Golf & Spa is a representative mountain‑golf course in central Hainan. Built thoughtfully around native mountain terrain, this international‑standard course features 12 natural lakes and 59 bunkers, delivering diverse and engaging competitive challenges for golfers of all skill levels. Tucked among rainforest groves, rubber‑tree plantations and mountain lakes, the course offers spectacular views of Qixianling’s seven striking peaks during play. Its pleasant mountain climate and ion‑rich fresh air enable a perfect blend of physical exercise and ecological wellness. After a round, golfers can easily access natural hot springs, forming a distinctive vacation loop: “play golf amid mountain woods, restore vitality through hot‑spring soaks”. It ranks among China’s few golf destinations that integrate rainforest scenery, mountain sports and hot‑spring wellness in one place.

In recent years, Baoting has transformed its tourism industry from basic sightseeing into an integrated model combining leisure, holiday stays and wellness. By upgrading infrastructure, elevating service quality and developing distinctive tourism products, Baoting aims to build an internationally recognised wellness‑tourism destination, allowing more visitors worldwide to experience the singular charm of its rainforests and hot springs.

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