Yili Donates 150,000 Cremo Ice Creams to Bring Summer Relief in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On August 11, Yili Group’s Thailand subsidiary officially launched the “Together with Yili, Sharing a Cool Summer in Thailand” community support initiative, donating 150,000 Cremo ice creams through the Thai government to bring summer relief to local communities. Representatives of Yili’s Thailand subsidiary and the Thai government attended the donation ceremony. Over the years, the subsidiary has carried out ongoing community programs, demonstrating its long-term commitment to Thailand and fulfilling its corporate social responsibility through sustained support.



Mr. Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, Thailand (second from left), attends the donation ceremony

To help local residents cope with Thailand’s summer heat, the donated ice creams will be coordinated and distributed by the Thai government to residents and frontline workers, offering relief from the heat and conveying Yili’s goodwill. Mr. Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, Thailand thanked Yili’s Thailand subsidiary for its long-term community commitment, noting that the company has remained attentive to local well-being and continued to support public welfare through concrete action.

Since establishing operations in Thailand, Yili has followed a strategy of “global mindsets, local operations.” For years, its Thailand subsidiary has made donations to communities, schools, and public institutions nationwide, including summer relief supplies, Children’s Day donations, support for frontline essential workers and healthcare workers, and assistance for vulnerable groups. From emergency aid to regular community programs, Yili continues to listen to local needs and integrate community giving into its daily operations.

A representative of Yili’s Thailand subsidiary said: “This is more than a seasonal donation; it is an important part of Yili’s long-term community support program. Going forward, Yili Thailand will continue its community initiatives, provide support that benefits local people, and respond to local needs through broader and more regular programs. It will also leverage its industry strengths to create more local jobs and support the development of the value chain.”

As a leading dairy company with a strong presence in Thailand, Yili has built Cremo into one of the country’s top three ice cream brands through product quality and innovation. The brand has received the Thai FDA Quality Award for six consecutive years and is widely enjoyed by consumers. Yili Thailand will continue to advance sustainable development, expand the reach of its community programs, and deepen its long-term commitment to serving local consumers and communities in Thailand.

Source