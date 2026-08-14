PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore Named Among Singapore’s Top 10 Hotels by Travel + Leisure and Featured on 50 Best Discovery

Singapore’s first Garden-in-a-Hotel earns global recognition twice over, securing the No. 8 spot on the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026 list and a place among the world’s most exceptional stays on 50 Best Discovery.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In the heart of Singapore’s Marina Bay, a 13-metre green wall opens onto a lush indoor atrium, welcoming guests into a stay shaped by nature, wellness and genuine care. That vision at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore has now earned recognition from two leading travel and hospitality names, Travel + Leisure and 50 Best. The hotel has placed No. 8 on the Top 10 Best Hotels in Singapore at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, marking its third consecutive year on the list. It has also been featured for the first time on 50 Best Discovery, a curated global platform spotlighting the world’s most exceptional restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards, as one of only nine hotels representing Singapore on the platform.



Green Wall at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

“This recognition reflects the vision that has guided us from the very beginning: bringing together nature, design and luxury lifestyle hospitality to create meaningful experiences for our guests,” said Phil Smith, General Manager of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore. “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as an award-winning hotel and we celebrate this achievement with our guests, community and the environment we all share.”



Signature Marina Bay Suite at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

As Singapore’s first Garden-in-a-Hotel, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore is known for its focus on biophilic design, sustainability, restorative wellness and exceptional dining, built on a farm-to-table, farm-to-bar and farm-to-spa philosophy that runs through the property.

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026 results are decided by readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau. Launched in 2024, the awards cover 17 countries and span categories from hotels and resorts to spas, airlines, cruise lines and luxury travel services. Nominees are shortlisted by the Travel + Leisure editorial team and industry experts, then put to a public vote. For PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, the achievement reflects the trust, satisfaction and memorable experiences that travellers from around the world associate with the hotel.

50 Best Discovery is an in-depth collection of city guides spotlighting exceptional restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards around the world. Venues are selected after receiving votes from more than 3,000 Academy members, local experts across the restaurant, bar, hotel and vineyard scenes, and 50 Best Discovery operates as an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings, though it is not a ranking in itself. A place on the platform speaks to the same qualities guests already associate with PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore: distinctive design, genuine hospitality and dining worth travelling for.

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PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Sitting in the heart of the central business district and Marina Bay, with panoramic views of the Singapore city skyline, the 583-room PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore is the country’s first Garden-in-a-Hotel.

A champion of sustainability and environmental responsibility in the hospitality industry, the hotel is home to one of Southeast Asia’s largest indoor sky-lit atriums, designed by the late Architect John Portman, containing over 2,400 plants, trees, shrubs and groundcovers from more than 60 varieties of flora spread across 1,400 square metres of interior space.

A rooftop Urban Farm spanning 150 square metres houses over 60 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, forming the backbone of the hotel’s farm-to-table, farm-to-bar and farm-to-spa concepts.

Distinctive dining options are available for every palate and occasion, with botanical-inspired cocktails and afternoon tea at Portman’s Bar, to outdoor relaxation and poolside drinks and dining at the rooftop Skyline Bar, rotating international culinary creations at Peppermint with halal-certified buffet stations and kitchen, and modern Chinese cuisine at Peach Blossoms, which has won numerous recognitions. These include the prestigious One-Diamond Restaurant Award in the 2026 and 2025 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, Tatler’s Singapore Best 20 Restaurants 2026 and Tatler Best’s 2025 100 Restaurants in Asia Pacific, Singapore’s Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Tripadvisor’s Best-of-the-Best Travellers’ Choice Awards and attaining #78 in the coveted Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Extended List 2026.

The hotel is located a stone’s throw away from well-loved Singapore landmarks, world-class attractions and dynamic art scene – hallmarks of a destination hotel for travellers seeking unique experiences. Catering to environmentally conscious travellers, the award-winning PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore focuses on contemporary vibes brought to life through biophilic design, iconic architecture, eco-friendliness and lifestyle experiences.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore holds several internationally recognised sustainability certifications, reflecting the hotel’s enduring commitment to responsible tourism and environmental stewardship. These include the GSTC (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) certification, the global benchmark for sustainable travel and tourism that evaluates hotels across four key pillars — sustainable planning, social and economic benefits for the local community, cultural heritage preservation, and environmental impact reduction. The hotel also holds the BCA Green Mark Super Low Energy (SLE) Certification, awarded by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore to buildings that achieve at least 60% energy savings through energy-efficient measures and on-site renewable energy generation. Further underscoring this commitment, the hotel is also ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified, both internationally recognised standards that affirms our robust environmental management and occupational health and safety practices.

Click here to view PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore’s digital brochure.

Please click here to access our hotel, rooms, ballrooms, restaurants, and bars virtual videos.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts

Operated by Pan Pacific Hotels Group, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts has an expanding footprint of sustainable hotels, with a current network comprising PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore; and PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore. Driven by a passion for life, PARKROYAL COLLECTION’s iconic properties rejuvenate the wellbeing through nature-driven design, eco-wellness and refreshing lifestyle luxury.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and/or manages more than 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across three brands – “Pan Pacific”, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL – encompassing more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

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