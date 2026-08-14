Ex-teammates Mason Cox and Mark Keane trade blows as tempers flare in tense finish to Fremantle victory

Fremantle have sealed the minor premiership with a statement victory over fellow finals contenders Adelaide.

The Dockers will finish atop the AFL ladder for the second time in their history after a 24-point win over the Crows in front of 55,010 people at Perth Stadium on Friday night.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Former teammates clash after Mason Cox’s sealer

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Needing a win to stay in touch with the top four, Adelaide went toe-to-toe with the league leaders for most of the heavyweight bout, but ultimately could never land a knockout blow and were overwhelmed in the last quarter.

“We have seen so much of this this year with Fremantle: teams have been able to stay with them deep into games and then in the end, they just find a way to put the foot down,” James Brayshaw said on Channel 7.

Fremantle big man Mason Cox sealed the win with a set shot from 40 metres out directly in front with five minutes remaining on the clock before going straight over to Mark Keane to remonstrate.

The former Collingwood teammates traded jumper punches as tempers flared and players from both sides ran in to create a fracas.

“Cox kicked the goal and then he wanted a bit of this and a bit of that,” Brian Taylor said.

“And Keane has now come off the ground. There was pushing and pulling and jumpers and they all joined in. And big Cox probably got himself into a bit of a stoush there that he might have regretted.”

Mason Cox trades blows with former teammate Mark Keane. Credit: Channel 7

Dockers forward Jye Amiss kicked five goals, while Caleb Serong had 29 disposals and kicked two goals and his centre-square partners Andrew Brayshaw (27, 1.1) and Shai Bolton (27, 1.0) were also influential.

Speaking to Channel 7 after the game, Serong said they’re not too worried about the minor premiership, which is assured with one game left to play in the home and away season.

“It’s nice, but it’s not really why we’re playing,” he said.

“It’s nice to have it sewn up, but it’s just about these fans. It’s amazing. It’s we love playing in front of them. It’s a special place to play at the moment.”

The triumph boosted Fremantle’s record to 19-3, securing the club a second minor premiership to go with their 2013 effort.

It also meant Fremantle will end the home-and-away season with a perfect 12-0 record at Optus Stadium.

Adelaide (14-8) now face a huge battle to snare a top-four berth, with the loss even leaving them vulnerable to slipping into the dreaded wildcard spots from seventh to 10th.

Amiss finished with 5.1 in a powerful display, Josh Treacy was huge with six contested marks but a wayward 1.4, and Dudley kicked three goals.

Jye Amiss had a big night as the Dockers beat Adelaide to seal the minor premiership. Credit: AAP

Crows playmaker Izak Rankine racked up a monster 14 disposals in the opening term on his way to 39 possessions, 10 clearances, 717m gained and one goal.

Adelaide had an interesting lead-in to the match, with players forced to evacuate their hotel just hours before bounce down due to a fire alarm going off in their hotel.

Amiss missed an early set shot sitter from 15m out as Adelaide skipped out to a two-goal lead.

But he soon made amends, nailing three other set shots for the term — from 50m, 40m and 35m — to give Fremantle a 13-point edge by quarter time.

Fremantle led by just five points at half-time, and the third quarter was a rollercoaster ride featuring four lead changes and five occasions when the scores were even.

Dockers skipper Alex Pearce suffered a huge scare when his heavily-strapped left knee hyper-extend during a collision, leaving him hobbled for the next couple of minutes.

The action was fierce and fast, but it was Fremantle who produced more of the memorable moments.

Treacy hurt himself while completing a team-lifting tackle on Max Michalanney.

The Fremantle powerhouse dusted himself off after a few deep breaths and kicked a goal moments later.

Serong nailed a goal from just inside the centre square following a dazzling series of handballs from the Dockers.

And when Brayshaw dribbled one through with the outside of his right boot, Fremantle turned for home with a seven-point edge.

The Dockers kicked five goals to three in a powerful final term to wrap up top spot on the ladder with one round to spare.

With AAP

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