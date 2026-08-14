High-income tourism is ‘off the charts,’ says Goldman Sachs’ Lizzie Dove

Lizzie Dove, Goldman Sachs analyst, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss why travel spending has surged in 2026 despite wavering broader U.S. consumer sentiment.
04:44
2 hours ago
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Lizzie Dove, Goldman Sachs analyst, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss why travel spending has surged in 2026 despite wavering broader U.S. consumer sentiment.
04:44
2 hours ago
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