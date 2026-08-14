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High-income tourism is ‘off the charts,’ says Goldman Sachs’ Lizzie Dove

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Lizzie Dove, Goldman Sachs analyst, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss why travel spending has surged in 2026 despite wavering broader U.S. consumer sentiment.

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