LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global K-beauty derma skincare brand COSRX is bringing Peptide science to life at Olive Young Festa LA 2026 through the COSRX Peptide Signal Station, an interactive skincare experience taking place August 14–16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center’s South Hall.



COSRX Brings Peptide Science to Life at Olive Young Festa LA 2026

Olive Young Festa LA 2026 marks the first U.S. edition of Olive Young’s signature experiential beauty festival. Held within the KCON LA 2026 Festival Grounds under the theme “The K-Beauty Playground Festival,” the event will transform approximately 50,000 square feet of the Los Angeles Convention Center into an immersive K-beauty destination inspired by four of Seoul’s most recognizable neighborhoods: Myeongdong, Hongdae, Gangnam and Seongsu.

Approximately 30,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day festival and explore products, skincare services and interactive content from 55 participating K-beauty and lifestyle brands.

Located within the Festa’s ‘Seongsu’ Zone, the COSRX Peptide Signal Station will invite visitors to explore how Peptides function as signaling ingredients in skincare through personalized skin analysis, an interactive game and hands-on missions. Known for making ingredient-led derma skincare approachable, COSRX will give visitors a hands-on way to explore Peptide science and see how Peptide products can fit into an everyday skincare routine.

Enter the COSRX Peptide Signal Station

Presented in a glowing pink environment inspired by COSRX’s TikTok-viral The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask, the COSRX booth will turn Peptide science into an immersive experience through visual storytelling, interactive play and hands-on discovery.

At the heart of the experience is a simple question: What do Peptides actually do in skincare? Peptides are short chains of amino acids, the fundamental components that make up proteins such as collagen and elastin in the skin. While Peptides have become one of skincare’s most talked-about ingredients, different types of Peptides can serve different roles. Some function as signaling molecules, communicating with skin cells and supporting processes associated with maintaining the skin’s appearance and condition. COSRX makes this complex science easier to understand by connecting Peptide signaling with familiar skincare needs.

Visitors can explore the concept through two hands-on activities:

Check Your Skin Signal: A skin analyzer measures oil and moisture levels to provide a snapshot of each visitor’s current skin condition.

A skin analyzer measures oil and moisture levels to provide a snapshot of each visitor’s current skin condition. Play the Peptide Signal Game: An interactive game demonstrates how Peptide signaling relates to different skincare concerns.

Visitors who complete the experience can receive The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch and The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask, while daily supplies last.

According to a COSRX spokesperson “COSRX is incredibly excited to be joining this event and sharing our ‘Friendly Derma’ philosophy with consumers. We believe that skincare science should be approachable and easy to understand. While Peptides may sound complex, the COSRX Peptide Signal Station transforms the ingredient into an interactive and enjoyable experience, helping visitors discover skincare science in a more accessible way.”

COSRX will also be featured in the festival’s limited-edition goodie bag. Visitors who collect stamps from at least seven participating booths can receive approximately $110 worth of full-size K-beauty products, including COSRX’s The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, while daily supplies last.

Meet the COSRX Peptide Lineup

At the center of the experience is a three-product lineup showing how Peptides can be incorporated across different steps of a skincare routine.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is a lightweight, toner-like booster formulated with six Peptides to prepare the skin for the next steps of a routine. Designed as a multi-concern first-step serum, it supports hydration and helps improve the appearance of radiance, skin texture, visible pores and elasticity without adding heaviness.

is a lightweight, toner-like booster formulated with six Peptides to prepare the skin for the next steps of a routine. Designed as a multi-concern first-step serum, it supports hydration and helps improve the appearance of radiance, skin texture, visible pores and elasticity without adding heaviness. The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch combines four Peptides and collagen with caffeine, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. The pink hydrogel patches provide targeted care for the appearance of under-eye puffiness, fine lines and dullness in as little as 10 minutes.

combines four Peptides and collagen with caffeine, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. The pink hydrogel patches provide targeted care for the appearance of under-eye puffiness, fine lines and dullness in as little as 10 minutes. The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask is formulated with six Peptides and low-molecular-weight collagen. As the hydrogel mask adheres to the skin, it gradually becomes transparent, helping leave the complexion looking firmer, smoother and more radiant.

All three featured products are also available through the Olive Young Global online and offline stores, allowing consumers to recreate the featured COSRX Peptide routine beyond the festival.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for high-performance, accessible formulations developed around carefully selected ingredients and real skin concerns. Through ingredient-led innovation and consumer-focused product development, COSRX creates effective skincare solutions that are easy to understand and incorporate into everyday routines. Its award-winning portfolio is available through COSRX.com and leading retailers including Olive Young, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow ‘@cosrx’ on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product launches, skincare tips and brand updates.

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