WuXi XDC Achieves GMP Release of BCM3 Facility at Singapore Site, Enabling Global Clients with Professional Excellence

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (“WuXi XDC”, stock code: 2268.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on the bioconjugate industry, today announced that its BCM3 dual-function production line for antibody intermediates and drug substances of bioconjugates at Singapore site has successfully achieved GMP release. This milestone marks a new phase in the company’s global capacity expansion, empowering clients worldwide to accelerate commercial manufacturing with greater efficiency and flexibility in meeting diverse demands.

As the company’s first overseas GMP-released facility, BCM3 features an efficient and flexible “dual-function” design, offering integrated end-to-end commercial manufacturing services from antibody intermediates to conjugated drug substances. The production line supports batch sizes from 200 L to 2,000 L for antibody intermediates and up to 2,000 L for conjugated drug substances, fully meeting commercial-scale requirements while adhering to a rigorous quality control system. As a critical component of WuXi XDC’s global manufacturing network, BCM3 will work in synergy with the BCM1 and BCM2 lines at the Wuxi site, substantially boosting overall capacity for both antibody intermediates and conjugated drug substances.

During the construction process, WuXi XDC leveraged its proven facility construction expertise from the Wuxi site while adapting to local conditions in Singapore, successfully delivering high-standard cleanroom areas and supporting utility systems. Notably, the team overcame significant challenges in the design and construction of high-potency, high-toxicity manufacturing zones. The flexible multi-purpose layout enables BCM3 to accommodate different projects, while optimized internal flow design has markedly reduced the time for material transfer and waiting, improving overall manufacturing efficiency. From facility design to GMP release, the entire process was completed in just two and a half years, once again demonstrating the exceptional “WuXi Speed.”

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented: “The successful GMP release of our first overseas facility is a major milestone for WuXi XDC’s global manufacturing strategy. We are honored to receive congratulations from clients worldwide on this GMP release. With the synergistic ‘China + Singapore’ dual-site advantage, we will not only significantly enhance our agility in responding to diverse orders but also provide our clients with a robust capacity foundation for commercial manufacturing. Looking ahead, WuXi XDC will continue to deliver high-quality, integrated services that create value for global clients and drive the high-quality growth of the bioconjugate industry.”

Reflecting on the journey of building the Singapore site, it is the collective efforts and relentless perseverance of the team that have seen us through every challenge—showcasing WuXi XDC’s outstanding execution and steadfast commitment to accountability. Since the Singapore site announcement in March 2024, mechanical completion in June 2025, followed by commissioning and qualification (C&Q), and now the GMP release of BCM3, WuXi XDC has steadily executed the entire journey from blueprint to operational readiness, fulfilling its international capacity commitments. According to the subsequent plan for the Singapore facility, the DP4 (drug product filling line) is scheduled to achieve GMP release by the end of August 2026. As the “Global Dual-Sourcing” strategy continues to mature, the Singapore and Wuxi sites will integrate and collaborate more deeply, building a comprehensive, multi-dimensional network that combines global service with local responsiveness.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (stock code: 2268.HK) is a globally recognized contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in bioconjugates. The company offers a wide range of innovative conjugation and payload-linker technologies to facilitate the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Focused on early-stage research and development of ADCs and other bioconjugates, WuXi XDC offers comprehensive one-stop services from clinical to commercial manufacturing. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com

WuXi XDC Contacts

Investor: wuxixdc.ir@wuxibiologics.com

Media: wuxixdc_pr@wuxibiologics.com

BD: wuxixdc_info@wuxibiologics.com

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