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Vacation spot slapped with US travel warning over crime, sexual assaults and kidnappings

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The U.S. State Department has escalated its travel warning for an East African nation popular for its wildlife safaris, urging Americans to reconsider visiting amid heightened health concerns and ongoing security threats.

The State Department on Monday raised its travel advisory for Kenya from Level 2, “Exercise Increased Caution,” to Level 3, “Reconsider Travel.”

Health risks and crime were cited among the reasons for the advisory, along with civil unrest, kidnapping, terrorism and traffic safety concerns.

AMERICANS WARNED OF KIDNAPPING, EXTORTION AS VIOLENT CRIME GRIPS PARTS OF TOURIST SPOT

“Prepare a will,” the advisory added. “Establish a proof of life protocol with your loved ones.”

Americans are urged to avoid certain neighborhoods in Nairobi and several counties across the country due to risks of crime, kidnapping and terrorism — as well as areas near the Ethiopian border due to unrest.

Tourists at Aberdere Park in Kenya

The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for Kenya to Level 3, urging Americans to reconsider visiting amid health and security concerns. (Xie Jianfei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

In its broader warning about the country, State Department officials said that violent crime “can occur at any time,” noting that petty crime “is common” throughout Kenya.

The advisory also noted that solo travelers should exercise caution, and that some Americans have been sexually assaulted in bars, resorts and hotels.

“Local police often are unable to respond effectively to crimes,” the advisory said.

SEXUAL ASSAULTS AND SCAMS PLAGUE TOP VACATION HOT SPOT, PROMPTING URGENT ADVISORY

The State Department also warned that Americans frequently fall victim to investment scams involving gold and other high-value commodities, with Kenyan authorities unlikely to help victims recover their losses.

“Property disputes are common in Kenya,” added the warning.

Tourists riding next to elephants on safari

A popular East African destination known for its wildlife safaris, Kenya is facing a heightened U.S. travel warning over crime and other risks. (Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images)

“Americans who have bought land, churches and businesses have lost their investments or been pushed off the property by locals who claim the land or business.”

Medical services in Kenya are limited, particularly in rural areas, with some facilities lacking essential medicines and equipment.

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“Except for a few private medical facilities based in the large urban centers with enhanced capability, many health issues may require medical evacuation at your own expense,” officials said. “Medical facilities will usually deny service if payment is not made upfront.”

The advisory also warned that protests can turn violent — with demonstrators previously attacking vehicles carrying Americans, including safari vehicles and motorcycle taxis.

View of tourists near the Indian Ocean on a Kenyan beach

Kenya attracted approximately 2.7 million international visitors in 2025, with travelers from the Americas accounting for 14% of arrivals. (Julio Etchart/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Americans are urged to stay alert in tourist spots, keep a low profile and avoid demonstrations and crowds while visiting the country.

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Kenya is known around the world for its wildlife safaris, picturesque savannas and national parks, which all draw millions of international tourists each year.

The country attracted approximately 2.7 million international visitors in 2025, with travelers from the Americas accounting for 14% of arrivals, according to government tourism figures.

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Similar warnings have been issued for other popular international travel destinations.

Kenya beach

U.S. officials warned that violent crime can occur at any time in Kenya, seen above, while petty crime remains common throughout the country.  (Xie Jianfei/Xinhua )

Last month, the State Department updated its travel advisory for Peru, warning Americans about crime, civil unrest, kidnapping and terrorism.

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Meanwhile, travelers visiting Brazil have been cautioned about criminals targeting tourists at bars and through dating apps before drugging and robbing them.

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