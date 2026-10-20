2026 Global Sources Best of Innovation Awards: 20 Products That Redefine Innovation in a Crowded Market

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global Sources announced the winners of the 2026 Best of Innovation Awards during the October Global Sources Hong Kong Shows at AsiaWorld‑Expo. As competition intensifies amid growing product homogenization across the consumer electronics sector and overseas demand continues to shift, this year’s Awards leveraged Global Sources’ position as Asia’s leading sourcing platform to recognize electronic products that excel in design, innovation and quality —driving technology forward and expanding market opportunities, while giving buyers a clear view of high-potential products.

To give buyers a one‑stop experience of the latest innovations, this year’s shows introduced a dedicated “Innovation Awards Showcase” in the East Lobby of AWE, bringing all winning products together in a centralized display. The showcase connects award-winning companies directly with global buyers, turning innovation into commercial value right on the show floor.

Four Criteria, 20 Winners

This year’s Innovation Awards covered a wide range of categories, including Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics, Smart Wearables, Gaming, Smart Home & Security, and Lifestyle Electronics. The selection process continued to apply the four established judging criteria — Design and Development, Creativity and Innovation, Product Uniqueness, and Market Impact — creating a framework that reflects the actual demands of global trade.

The judging panel, composed of leading experts from various fields, conducted rigorous and independent evaluations at every stage, ensuring results that were both credible and market forward. From hundreds of submitted products, 20 products ultimately earned top honors, recognized for their strong innovation and clear commercial potential.

This year’s winners stood out for their real-world applicability, with notable strengths in the deep integration of AI and hardware, features precisely tailored to specific use cases, and compliance-driven quality upgrades — trends that directly align with the core demands of global trade today, including achieving higher price premiums, mitigating market risks, and meeting diverse sourcing needs.

Two Awards, One Mission: Innovation and Design

This year’s Innovation Awards established two parallel tracks — the Innovation Awards and the Best Product Design Award — a structure that recognizes both technological innovation and design excellence. The Innovation Awards serve as the core honor and the centerpiece of this year’s program, focusing on overall innovation strength.

The Best Product Design Award deepened its collaboration with the European Product Design Award (EPDA)™, introducing world-class design standards. Entries were evaluated across multiple dimensions, including creativity and innovation, aesthetics and design excellence, functionality and user experience, product quality and durability, market impact and feasibility, and sustainability and ecological responsibility. The award recognizes forward-looking product designs that break conventions, deliver groundbreaking solutions, and resonate with and inspire global audiences. Together, the two awards complement each other, offering a more complete picture of product excellence and providing clear guidance for companies to identify competitive differentiators and move up the value chain.

John Kao, Vice President of Global Sources Hong Kong & Overseas Shows, said: “Innovation cannot happen in isolation — it must respond to real market needs. No matter how advanced the technology, if it cannot be applied to consumers’ real-world use cases, it will struggle to convert into actual orders. The mission of the Innovation Awards is not only to recognize outstanding innovative products, but also to map out industry development trends and help companies identify breakthrough opportunities.”

Laurent Devos, CEO of the European Product Design Award (EPDA)™, added: “Great design is not just about aesthetics — it must strike a balance between beauty and ease of use. Great design lets consumers recognize a product’s value in seconds, and in a highly competitive market, that is precisely the winning edge.”



Global Sources Best of Innovation Award October 2026 Winners



Best Product Design Award October 2026 Winners

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized multi-channel trade platform, connecting Asia with the world for 55 years. The company has been dedicated to facilitating global trade by connecting verified suppliers with qualified buyers worldwide. To date, it has successfully served more than 14 million registered buyers and users globally, providing efficient and convenient trade solutions.

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