AI Tech and Direct Sourcing Drive New Opportunities at October China Gift Fair

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For global buyers seeking new products and reliable suppliers, the 34th China (Shenzhen) International Gifts and Home Products Fair organized by RX Huabo opens today at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Running until October 23, the fair spans nearly 300,000 square meters, hosting 4,500 exhibitors and 5,000 brands, with 300,000 buyer visits expected.

AI Smart Tech Moves Into the Mainstream Gifting

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, smart devices are moving beyond niche gadgets and into premium corporate and promotional gifting. AI glasses are taking center stage this year. With Shenzhen producing half of the world’s AI glasses, brands like Quark, Rokid, RayNeo, and DJI are showcasing eyewear with real-time translation, first-person live streaming, and smart meeting features. Smart wearables and companion robots are also highly sought after by global buyers looking to source innovative, interactive tech gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

Private Label & Customization Redefine Retail Sourcing

With year-end sourcing season approaching, global buyers are placing greater emphasis on supply-chain flexibility and brand customization. This year, the fair highlights the rise of private labels and factory-direct sourcing. Leading manufacturers are showcasing premium custom packaging, print-on-demand solutions, and tailored product designs. For international retailers and distributors, these capabilities offer a more direct route to Chinese manufacturing partners, helping them develop differentiated products, customize offerings for local markets, and respond more flexibly to seasonal and consumer demand.

About RX Huabo

With over 30 years of industry experience, RX Huabo has become the largest and most influential exhibition organizer in the Gift & Home sector in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of RX, the global leader in events and exhibitions. It organizes 16 professional B2B exhibitions at home and abroad each year, bringing together over 10,000 exhibitors and 1 million products to meet the purchasing needs of 3 million buyers. And through the online platform Limaotong, the new media matrix to build an omni-channel B2B online and offline trading platform to help quality suppliers, for millions of professional buyers to provide a year-round, efficient procurement platform.

Contact:

lisa.li@rxhuabo.com.cn

https://apr.chinagiftsfair.com/

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