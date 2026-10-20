RIMAN Marks New Phase of Growth in Japan with Giant BYoungPool™ Seminars and HOUSE OF RIMAN Opening

Strengthening its presence in Japan through education on proprietary ingredient innovation and continued business development

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RIMAN, a global beauty and wellness company, is marking a new phase of growth in Japan through activities highlighting its proprietary ingredients, brand, and business vision.



Guests gather for the grand opening of HOUSE OF RIMAN in Tokyo, Japan, on October 16, 2026.

Following its official launch in Japan in December 2025, RIMAN held educational seminars in Osaka and Tokyo, opened HOUSE OF RIMAN in Tokyo, and is preparing for a large-scale Grand Opening Event in November.

The Giant BYoungPool™ Seminar took place across three sessions on October 15–16, bringing together 900 participants. Two sessions were held in Osaka on October 15, followed by one in Tokyo on October 16, covering Giant BYoungPool™ ingredient research, Jeju Lava Energy Water, and key products from the ICD RADIANSOME™ 100 lines.

On October 16, RIMAN Japan celebrated the opening of HOUSE OF RIMAN, a space for experiencing the brand’s philosophy and key products, in Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, welcoming 200 participants across two sessions. The ceremony featured executive remarks, leader speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and guided tours.

RIMAN Japan will host its Grand Opening Event on November 20–21 at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo to commemorate its first anniversary in the Japanese market. The event will include a gala dinner for 80 guests, followed by a main event for 1,500 participants featuring new product introductions, corporate vision and business sessions, and leader recognition.

“Japan is an important market for RIMAN, and these initiatives represent a meaningful step in our continued development,” said Youngsu Hwang, Chief Sales Officer of RIMAN. “Through ingredient innovation, product education, and opportunities to engage with our community, we look forward to building a strong foundation for RIMAN’s long-term growth in Japan.”

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients from Jeju Island and cutting-edge innovation. At its Jeju Smart Farm, RIMAN manages every step, from raw material cultivation to product development, including its signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™—an advanced Centella Asiatica cultivar granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection by the Korea Forest Service in July 2022 and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in September 2025.



Attendees participate in RIMAN’s Giant BYoungPool™ Seminar in Osaka, Japan, on October 15, 2026.

Source