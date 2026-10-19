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Cause of death released for 3 who perished at Burning Man festival in Nevada

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Officials have disclosed the causes of death for three festivalgoers at this year’s Burning Man event in Nevada, weeks after the annual gathering was rocked by multiple fatalities.

The causes of death ranged from cardiovascular disease to drug toxicity, according to local outlet KOLO 8 News, citing information from the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Burning Man, held annually in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, ran from Aug. 30 through Sept. 7 this year, with all three deaths occurring during the festival.

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One man, 62, of Santa Monica, California, was pronounced dead at the festival’s Rampart Medical Center on Sept. 3 after suddenly collapsing, KOLO 8 reported.

His cause of death was determined to be hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Burning Man attendees sample art during a dust storm at Black Rock City.

Three Burning Man festivalgoers died during the 2026 event, with causes of death ranging from cardiovascular disease to drug toxicity. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

Another man, 51, of Truckee, California, died in an ambulance on Sept. 4 after experiencing chest pain at the festival. 

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His death was linked to methamphetamine and MDMA toxicity, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, with chronic methamphetamine use also contributing, the same outlet said.

A third man, age 60, of Yuma, Arizona, was found dead in his vehicle.

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He was later determined to have died from cocaine and methamphetamine toxicity, with cardiovascular disease contributing, according to KOLO 8.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office for additional information.

Aerial view of Burning Man festival

Officials have revealed the causes of death of three people who attended the 2026 Burning Man festival, pictured above, in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. (Vantor via Getty Images)

The festival draws tens of thousands of participants who gather to build a temporary city known as Black Rock City.

The festival emphasizes communal effort, self-reliance and self-expression, according to the organization. 

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The event culminates in the burning of a massive wooden effigy known as “the Man.”

Burning Man attendees sample art during a dust storm at Black Rock City.

Burning Man 2026 attendees sample the art at Black Rock City during a dust storm on Sept. 2, 2026. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

In a statement earlier in September, Burning Man organizers expressed condolences to the families of those who died and said the three deaths initially appeared to be from natural causes.

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“The deaths of three Burning Man participants in 2026 all appear to be from natural causes, but we defer to the medical examiner for official determinations,” the organization said.

View of Burning Man festivalgoers in 2023

Burning Man organizers expressed condolences to the families of three participants who died during the annual Nevada festival. (Julie Jammot/AFP via Getty Images)

“We encourage and ask that people focus on the contributions of the individuals lost and avoid speculation about the circumstances of their passing out of respect for the participants and their families.”

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Fox News Digital reached out to Burning Man for additional comment.

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