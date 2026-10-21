Gear Up for Year-End Wellness: iHerb Spotlights 4 Everyday Health Essentials and Kicks Off 11.11 Early Access Sale with Up to 40% Off Sitewide

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As October gets underway, many individuals are proactively preparing their daily health and self-care routines ahead of the busy year-end season. Global health and wellness e-commerce platform iHerb has curated a premier lineup of four top-selling daily nutritional supplements from its flagship house brand, California Gold Nutrition, and consumer-favorite brand, Doctor’s Best. Encompassing marine collagen, Omega-3 fatty acids, CoQ10, and chelated magnesium, this selection addresses distinct nutritional priorities, providing consumers with comprehensive, high-quality choices for daily maintenance and holistic vitality.



iHerb rolls out its Singles’ Day Early Access sale, offering 40% off sitewide with exclusive promo code ‘HD11BUY’. Provided by iHerb

The iHerb Singles’ Day Early Access campaign officially launches today and runs through October 28. During the promotional period, shoppers can apply promo code “HD11BUY” at checkout to receive up to 40% off sitewide. Additionally, new customers worldwide can use promo code “WELCOME7” to enjoy 30% off their first purchase—offering consumers the ideal opportunity to proactively map out their year-end wellness and nutrition regimens.

Daily Wellness from Within: Collagen and Omega-3 as Nutritional Building Blocks

Founded in the United States and powered by 30 years of global health curation, iHerb offers an extensive catalogue spanning vitamins, dietary supplements, beauty, sports nutrition, and everyday lifestyle essentials. The platform empowers consumers to explore premier wellness goods from around the world all in one convenient place.

Among the featured highlights is California Gold Nutrition’s Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides + Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C. This synergistic formula pairs bioavailable hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides with hyaluronic acid and antioxidant vitamin C. Formulated as an unflavored, easily dissolvable powder, it blends effortlessly into morning coffee, smoothies, or water according to usage guidelines, offering a hassle-free addition to daily beauty and mobility regimens.

For essential fatty acid support, California Gold Nutrition’s Omega-3 Premium Fish Oil provides concentrated Omega-3 fatty acids, specifically EPA and DHA. Delivered in fish gelatin softgels, it offers an accessible, high-purity option for consumers seeking to incorporate vital fatty acids into their daily dietary routine to maintain overall cardiovascular, cognitive, and cellular wellness.

Targeted Cellular Vitality and Essential Minerals: Advanced Science from Doctor’s Best

Complementing collagen and fish oil, trusted wellness brand Doctor’s Best delivers science-backed formulations for more specialized nutritional support. The brand’s High Absorption CoQ10 utilizes naturally fermented Coenzyme Q10 paired with patented BioPerine® black pepper extract to enhance nutrient absorption and bioavailability. It provides an exceptional daily option for adults focused on supporting cardiovascular function, cellular energy generation, and antioxidant defenses.

Another standout favorite is Doctor’s Best High Absorption Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate, which features Albion® TRAACS® chelated magnesium in convenient tablet form. This fully chelated delivery ensures high bioavailability and superior digestive tolerance, allowing consumers to easily select the right daily supplement tailored to their dietary habits, physical activity, and relaxation needs.

Special Promotion: 11.11 Early Access

Sitewide Early Bird Offer: Use promo code HD11BUY to take up to 40% off sitewide.

New Customer Welcome: First-time shoppers globally can apply promo code WELCOME7 for 30% off their order.

for 30% off their order. Promotion Window: Active immediately through October 28, 2026.

Details & WhatsApp: Subject to terms and product eligibility on the official iHerb website. Subscribe to the official iHerb Hong Kong WhatsApp channel for real-time campaign updates.

About iHerb (https://hk.iherb.com/）

iHerb is a world-leading e-commerce destination dedicated to health, wellness, and self-care. Founded in California in 1996, iHerb now serves millions of customers across more than 180 countries. With a selection of over 40,000 authentic, high-quality products across vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition, personal care, and grocery items, iHerb delivers value and convenience directly to doorsteps worldwide, supported by state-of-the-art GMP-registered, climate-controlled distribution centers.

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