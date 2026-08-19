Tourists cling to each other in desperate struggle as raging flood sweeps them down waterfall

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Desperate tourists were caught on video clinging to one another for dear life as they were swept downstream by raging water during a flash flood at a waterfall in Thailand.

The incident happened at Mae Sa Waterfall in Chiang Mai on Aug. 15, when tourists ventured onto rocks in the water at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, according to Viral Press.

Video from the scene shows rushing water surrounding the group as the tourists struggled against the strong current and tried to help one another.

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Several people can be seen holding onto each other and attempting to stay on their feet before some were swept downstream by the force of the water.

One tourist is seen struggling to make his way through the water as others scream for help.

Park rangers later helped bring the group to safety. The tourists reportedly suffered only minor scratches and were given first aid, according to Viral Press.

Witness Arttie Martin told Viral Press he had been preparing to enter the water himself to take a photo when he heard a park officer blow a whistle moments before the flash flood struck.

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“It was truly a matter of split seconds,” Martin said.

“I was just about to take off my shoes and walk into the middle to follow the foreigners and take a photo of the waterfall,” he added.

Martin said he shared footage of the frightening incident as a warning to other travelers about how quickly conditions can become dangerous around waterfalls during Thailand’s rainy season.

“Especially during the rainy season, when visiting waterfalls, you should exercise extra caution, observe warning signs and instructions from staff, and continuously monitor the color, level and current speed of the water, as conditions can change extremely quickly,” he said.

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Access to Mae Sa Waterfall remained restricted following the flash flood, according to Viral Press.

Fox News Digital previously reported on another dangerous encounter at a waterfall, when a tourist climbed over a safety barrier and entered the water above Iguazu Falls in Brazil to retrieve a cellphone.

Video of the incident showed the man lowering himself into the river just yards from the falls, where fast-moving water flows toward steep drops.

He recovered the phone and returned to the walkway without injury before being escorted from the site by firefighters, according to Jam Press.

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The incident was one of several risky encounters reported at Iguazu Falls this year — including a tourist who crossed protective barriers to retrieve a hat and another visitor who was recorded lifting a baby over a safety barrier near a viewpoint.

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