BANGKOK, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Board of Trade of Thailand, proudly presents STYLE Bangkok 2025, the region’s most anticipated lifestyle and fashion trade fair. Taking place from 2-6 April 2025 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, this international platform showcases Thailand’s dynamic creative economy, design excellence, and sustainable innovations.



STYLE Bangkok 2025 to Showcase Grand Potential of Thailand’s Lifestyle and Fashion Industries

As Thailand’s premier export promotion agency, DITP plays a pivotal role in positioning the country as a global hub for lifestyle and fashion industries. STYLE Bangkok 2025 is not just an exhibition—it is a strategic initiative driving economic growth, supporting Thai SMEs, artisans, and entrepreneurs, and elevating Thai design to the global stage. This year, the event expects to welcome over 25,000 visitors, including top-tier buyers, retailers, and designers from around the world, reinforcing Thailand’s influence in the global marketplace.

STYLE Bangkok 2025 features seven product categories—Furniture, Home Décor, Fashion, Houseware, Health & Beauty, Gifts, and Toys—while special exhibitions and business-driven activities further solidify its impact. Among the highlights are:

‘Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook’ under Royal Initiative of HRH Princess Sirivannavari – Promoting Thai textiles and craftsmanship in contemporary fashion and design.

under Royal Initiative of HRH – Promoting Thai textiles and craftsmanship in contemporary fashion and design. ASEAN Furniture Design Award 2025 – Showcasing finalists of sustainable and forward-thinking furniture designs award from emerging ASEAN talents.

– Showcasing finalists of sustainable and forward-thinking furniture designs award from emerging ASEAN talents. DEmark & G-Mark Exhibition – Displaying Thailand’s most innovative design products in partnership with Japan’s Good Design Award (G-Mark).

– Displaying Thailand’s most innovative design products in partnership with Good Design Award (G-Mark). STYLE Gallery – A curated exhibition bridging art and commercial design.

– A curated exhibition bridging art and commercial design. The New Faces – Introducing rising Thai SMEs to international markets.

Beyond exhibitions, DITP ensures STYLE Bangkok 2025 serves as a powerful trade accelerator with business matching programs, networking receptions, and live commerce sessions. Global buyers and investors will have access to exclusive opportunities to engage with Thai brands, fostering partnerships that drive export growth and industry transformation.

With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, innovation, and international trade, DITP continues to shape Thailand’s future as a global leader in creative industries. Don’t miss the chance to be part of STYLE Bangkok 2025, where design, sustainability, and commerce converge.

STYLE Bangkok 2025 runs from 2–6 April 2025 at QSNCC, Bangkok.

For more information, visit www.stylebangkokfair.com

Pre-register now, click https://evcnx.co/ZUkZy

