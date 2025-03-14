Neighbors react as viral ‘Tunnel Girl’ granted permit to continue digging massive bunker under home

The green light has been granted to a woman who went viral for digging a massive tunnel under her home.

“Kala,” the supposed name of the homeowner and creator of the TikTok account @engineer.everything, garnered 7.7 million views as she documented herself digging a bunker under her home in Herndon, Virginia.

Known on social media as “Tunnel Girl,” Kala posted a video on Monday announcing that her plans had been approved after paying a $2,000 fee. Her project had been halted in 2024 due to potential building violations.

“I paid the fee, and my tunnel plans are approved. Finally, floor plans, structural plans, construction specifications, load engineering, electrical plans, other trade plans, all approved,” she announced in the TikTok video.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kala for comment.

The tunnel system extends 22 feet below ground with a 30-foot entrance below her house on her property.

A spokesperson for the town of Herndon confirmed to Fox News Digital that the permit was issued for the construction.

“The first inspection by staff occurred earlier this week with approval for a partial concrete pour of the ceiling. The underground structure per the approved plans will not go beyond the footprint of the house,” the spokesperson added.

Neighbors in the single-family home community have expressed some concerns about Kala building her “storm shelter,” FOX 5 DC reported.

Rosie Hernandez, who told FOX 5 that she has lived in the neighborhood for about three years, said she didn’t hear or see any project underway.

“It’s weird for me. It’s new, because I have never seen anything before …” Hernandez said. “I don’t see anything, like machines. I don’t see anything.”

“Tunnel Girl” has attracted millions of viewers on TikTok.

Those who followed the viral journey online — some who claim to be nearby residents — commented about their concerns about the safety and legality of the project while construction was still underway.

“It’s kind of crazy. Kind of funny, not going to lie. But definitely I have some concerns with whatever she is doing and like, the area around us is soil and whatnot,” one woman, who apparently lives in Kala’s area, wrote last year in one of several Reddit threads that are dedicated to the viral project.

“Just making sure she’s not damaging the properties around,” the woman added.

Chris Colgan, owner of Chris Colgan Real Estate who lives in the area near Kala, spoke to Fox News Digital about neighbors’ feelings regarding the digging.

“When she was initially stopped, I think most people in the community assumed that would be the last we’d hear about this,” Colgan said.

“So, it was surprising when she actually got the permit. There’s some concern about potential property damage in the surrounding area, but most neighbors I’ve talked to find the whole situation funny and a bit unusual,” he added.

Kala told FOX 5 that after an engineering assessment was done, the structure of the tunnel was confirmed sufficient and stable, saying, “I feel relieved and celebratory.”

“I felt from the beginning that we were making progress because in my first submission to the government, they came back with 60 comments, and then I resolved those, and then they came back with 30 comments, and then they came back with 12 comments, so I always felt that we were moving forward,” said Kala.

Nearly 2,000 TikTokers took the comments section on Kala’s latest update.

“Digging is one thing, but navigating a complex permitting process after the work has been done is nearly miraculous. Well done,” said one user.

“I’ve been here since the beginning this was the first weird TikTok thing I was invested in and it’s the only one I’m still invested in,” another person said.

“Yes for Kala we need this for a good 2025,” commented one woman.

“Some time over a year ago, I posted that no matter how hard you tried, you’d never get the bureaucracy to yield here. I’m so happy you’ve proven me wrong,” wrote another.

“Never thought this would get approved,” a user commented.

“OMG THE TUNNEL IS BACK,” a woman wrote.

“NOT MY BINGO CARD BUT LORDY WHAT A PULL,” said another TikToker.

On FEMA’s website, the agency says, “Having a safe room in your home can help provide near-absolute protection for you and your family from injury or death.”

“Having a safe room can also relieve some of the anxiety created by the threat of an oncoming tornado or hurricane,” the website adds.

FEMA provides approved design plans for building or installing a safe room.

Fox News Digital reached out to FEMA for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Sydney Borchers contributed to this report.

