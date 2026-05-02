Major US city urges residents to work from home this summer for highly unusual reason

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If the daily commute to work this summer is already sparking dread, officials in a major metropolitan area have a blunt warning for folks in 2026: Stay home.

Especially on certain days.

Leaders in New York and New Jersey are warning commuters about serious travel congestion during World Cup matches this June and July. NJ Transit says only 40,000 round-trip tickets from Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be sold per game, significantly limiting capacity.

Cost may also be a concern. NJ Transit is expected to charge $150 for a round-trip train trip between Penn Station and the Meadowlands during the matches — instead of the usual fare of $12.90, a massive temporary increase.

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“If you are not attending one of the events, please, if possible, work from home because the city will be incredibly congested and so will New Jersey,” Kathryn Garcia, Port Authority’s executive director, said at a recent news conference.

“I would also discourage anyone from taking a rideshare.

“We are going to do a lot of outreach to people coming through our airport to make sure they know about illegal taxis, but it also is for those in the city. We encourage you to use public transit if you can,” Garcia added.

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The advisory comes as transit officials brace for massive crowds with MetLife Stadium hosting multiple matches, including the final.

“The back and forth is just going to be tough,” Garcia said.

Around Penn Station, a key hub for Long Island, New York City and New Jersey travelers, congestion is expected to worsen.

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NJ Transit’s section of Penn Station will be limited to ticketed World Cup riders for four hours before each match and three hours after.

Matches on June 22 and June 30 will overlap with commuter rush hour and are expected to strain the system.

For all those curious and wanting to plan ahead, here’s the full list of matches to take place at MetLife Stadium.

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

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June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30: Round of 32 (5 p.m. ET)

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July 5: Round of 16 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: FIFA World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

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“To reduce congestion and ensure safety, there will be no general spectator parking on stadium property on matchdays,” according to NJ Transit’s website.

“Access to the stadium will be limited to … official transportation options, and no private bus or charter operators will provide matchday service. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, purchase transportation in advance and follow official guidance.”

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