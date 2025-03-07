Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Meets Trip.com Group to Strengthen Tourism in Thailand and support Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025

BANGKOK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand, met with Mr Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group, a leading global online travel platform, yesterday at 11:30 a.m. local time in Berlin. This significant meeting underscores Trip.com Group’s dedication to enhancing tourism growth and attracting international visitors to Thailand.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her gratitude to Trip.com Group for its recognition of the importance of establishing operations in Thailand. She emphasized the Thai government’s commitment to implementing effective tourism policies and welcomed suggestions that could further enhance the nation’s tourism promotion strategies. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Thailand will emerge as a premier destination for travelers this year.

Trip.com Group has a history of successful collaboration with the Thai government, working closely with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The company is poised to support the Thai government’s “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” initiative, and both parties are optimistic about Thailand’s readiness to solidify its status as a major global tourism destination. With robust governmental support, 2025 is anticipated to be a transformative year for Thai tourism.

Mr Bo Sun emphasised the importance of partnerships between the private sector and the government to enhance the travel experience and strengthen Thailand’s tourism economy. “We are committed in collaborating with the government to promote sustainable tourism and attract a diverse range of travellers to this beautiful and dynamic country that is full of cultural heritage,” stated Mr Bo Sun. “Since 2018, we have worked closely with the Thai government to position Thailand as a premier global travel destination through various campaigns. Leveraging our global reach, advanced technology and marketing expertise in attracting travellers to major events, such as world-class music festivals and concerts, we look forward to exploring new collaborations with the Thai government to enrich the travel experience for global travellers with innovative festivals and initiatives.”

Recent data reveals that Thailand has secured the No. 2 spot among the top destinations for global travelers in 2024. This report highlights the remarkable resilience and growth potential of the Southeast Asian market, with Thailand emerging as a key driver of this momentum.

Trip.com Group remains committed to supporting these initiatives through innovative marketing strategies aimed at attracting international visitors. By working closely with the Thai government, both parties are prepared to collaborate on developing tourism stimulus packages and activities that align with global tourism trends.

Source