Wing Lei Bar Transforms the Hotel Bar Experience with Bold Upgrade Led by Global Visionary and Head Mixologist Mark Lloyd

MACAO, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wing Lei Bar at Wynn Palace is set to revolutionize the hotel bar landscape with a complete transformation that reinvents its appearance, atmosphere, hospitality approach, and beverage program. Under the visionary leadership of Head Mixologist Mark Lloyd, Wing Lei Bar is not just elevating the bar experience; it is establishing itself as a dynamic hub where cocktail enthusiasts and industry professionals unite through innovative mixology that harnesses unexpected global culinary ingredients. This transformation celebrates the ethos of curated hospitality, positioning the bar as a trailblazer for unforgettable experiences in the cocktail world.



Mark Lloyd, Head Mixologist

The overhauled Wing Lei Bar is more than just a makeover, it represents a significant shift in how hotel bars engage with their guests. The bar team embraces the spirit of personality-driven mixology, juxtaposing the palatial setting with an approachable and friendly service style. Lloyd, known for his imaginative techniques and fresh perspective, is shaking up the traditional hotel bar narrative and introducing a new era where flair meets authenticity. Guests can now relish in the luxury of an upscale bar experience without the stuffiness that often accompanies such venues.

Mark Lloyd, an acclaimed bartender and cocktail maverick, has taken the reins as Head Mixologist at Wing Lei Bar, bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to guests. A native of Scotland, Lloyd traveled and worked extensively throughout Asia for the past 15 years. Having founded multiple bar concepts across five continents, the industry veteran further cemented his credibility in global bartending knowledge, after tenures as operations director and bar consultant in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Shanghai, including his time at the renowned bar chain J. Boroski.

Lloyd believes that bartenders are tour guides in the guest experience, whether it be a neighborhood watering hole or an opulent hotel bar. His approach to hospitality boasts personal authenticity and seeks to find common ground between each guest and the bar. He forgoes heavily scripted service monologues, often heard in hotel concepts, and instead, presents the essence of the bar through its grand interior, the charming personalities, and his patience to understand each customer’s individual needs. A cocktail experience with Lloyd is a bespoke journey from flavors to service.

Drawing on his industrial chemistry and distilling background, Lloyd’s unique understanding of spirits is most evident in his well-balanced cocktails. Lloyd’s scientific training is unmistakable in the precise finesse of his infusions, affording Wing Lei Bar the momentum to catapult it to the top of the global stage.

Debuting on March 12, Lloyd’s two-prong cocktail program is split between a redesigned signature menu that highlights 12 reimagined takes on four classic cocktail styles (sours, stirred, classics, and alternatini), all with hints of culinary sensibilities for which Wynn Palace is celebrated; and Lloyd’s bespoke bar program, built on his signature 4-question personalized approach.

Via a commitment to classic techniques that forgo modern gadgets, like rotovaps and centrifuges, the revamped bar menu sees homemade infusions and tinctures at the forefront of every sip. The menu features an enticing array of repurposed ingredients sourced from inter-hotel departments and dining establishments, presenting an unpredictable drinks roster. Embodying a philosophy of “limitless cocktails,” Lloyd’s creativity knows no bounds, and every gastronomic ingredient – from char siu off-cuts to avocado peels – is a potential star on the cocktail stage. This approach engages both novice and seasoned cocktail aficionados alike, ensuring each visit offers something never experienced before.

To further enhance its offerings, Wing Lei Bar proudly announces the launch of its culinary-inspired cocktail guest shift series in 2025. Kicking off on March 13, Thursday at 8 pm, the inaugural event will spotlight Union Trading Company (#48 on World’s 50 Best Bars 2021), a celebrated Shanghai establishment with a decade of history under its belt. Under the tutelage of the talented Yao Lu, The Union Trading Company’s general manager, Patrick Zhou, will showcase vibrant spices, ingredients, and flavors from the streets of Shanghai, translating culinary artistry into exquisite cocktails.

Wing Lei Bar has already hosted industry icons like Sebastian Atienza and Lucilia Calichio from Tres Monos (#7 on World’s 50 Best Bars 2024), Lorenzo Antinori from Bar Leone (#2 on World’s 50 Best Bars 2024), Joe Schofield from Schofield’s Bar (#1 on UK Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2024), and many more. Looking ahead in 2025, Wing Lei Bar has already secured an impressive roster of guest shifts and events each month, plus never-before-seen in Asia talents set for July.

ABOUT WING LEI BAR

Wing Lei Bar is a leader in pioneering personalized cocktails that cater to individual tastes, assembling flavor profiles like Lego building blocks into a whole greater than the sum of its parts. Designed to evoke the elegance of an antique jewelry box, the bar’s stunning interior invites guests to embark on a sensory adventure. The bar’s lavish setting coupled with its inventive drinks program invites guests to savor anything from a cheeky tipple as the sun sets through a nightcap to end the evening on a high note.

Opening Hours: 5:00 pm to 1:00 am daily (walk-ins available)

Address: Wynn Palace, Avenida Da Nave Desportiva, Cotai, Macao

Website: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en/wynn-palace/dining/wing-lei-bar

Instagram: @wingleibar



Wing Lei Bar at Wynn Palace

Source