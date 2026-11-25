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As U.S. airports brace for a brutal Thanksgiving rush, travel analysts are warning passengers about a common scheduling mistake that raises the odds of a disrupted trip: booking a flight after 9 a.m.

“Flights departing after 9 a.m. are generally twice as likely to be delayed as those departing between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.,” according to Hopper data.

The alert lands at an uneasy moment for American flyers, with 69% now ranking delays and cancellations as their top booking concern, according to a Hopper consumer survey.

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A storm system bringing heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms has already swept across the Gulf Coast and Southeast and is bearing down on major Mid-Atlantic and Northeast hubs through Thanksgiving Day, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Confidence has also been tested by recent technical scares.

Travelers were shaken by the Nov. 13 FAA ground stop sparked by telecommunications instability.

The ground stop halted departures nationwide, resulting in more than 12,400 cancellations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA.

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An isolated outage also prompted a brief ground stop at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Nov. 24, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

How the clock turns against travelers

Across U.S. domestic flights from 2023 through 2025, just 11% of departures scheduled before 8 a.m. arrived 15 or more minutes late, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics data analyzed by DelayGuard.

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Because commercial jets typically fly multiple legs a day, a storm or runway bottleneck in one hub can affect later routes. Late-arriving aircraft are responsible for 41% of all U.S. delay minutes, an AirDelay analysis noted.

Sunrise departures sidestep that chain reaction.

“The aircraft has spent the night at the airport, so there is no late inbound flight to wait for,” DelayGuard reported. Morning crews are also just beginning their shifts, so earlier snags on the schedule will not hold up boarding, according to DelayGuard.

Passengers whose morning flights are disrupted have far more later departures available to rebook.

Evening snags leave fewer options, according to AirDelay and CLEAR.

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In addition, travelers willing to brave a 4 a.m. alarm often score lower fares on a 6 a.m. flight than on a 10 a.m. departure, The Points Guy reported.

“Taking a morning flight gives you a greater chance of having a plane and crew ready to go,” Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog “View From The Wing,” told Fox News Digital.

“There’s an opportunity to address maintenance issues overnight. So [there’s] a likelihood of starting the day with an aircraft that’s ready,” Leff continued.

“Crew have limits in their duty day. They could run out of allowable time with late flights that get delayed,” he added. “Early flights mean starting fresh, and you aren’t risking your pilots or flight attendants ‘timing out.'”

Why the day matters

Picking the right day of the week can sway the odds as well.

Tuesday consistently ranks as the most punctual day at major U.S. airports, with fewer than 19% of departures arriving late — followed closely by Wednesday, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics records reviewed by DelayGuard.

Sunday sits at the bottom, with a quarter of flights running behind schedule, DelayGuard reported.

Leff said delays have a ripple effect.

“Delays stack throughout the day. If you’re on the third or fourth flight operated by your crew or aircraft that day, there were several opportunities for them to get delayed during the day,” Leff said.

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During peak holiday windows, timing can protect a traveler’s wallet, too.

Flying home on Sunday can be the costliest option, with round-trip domestic fares averaging $604 compared with roughly $350 for passengers who wait until Monday or Tuesday, according to Hopper’s 2026 Holiday Travel Index.

“Early flights mean more recovery options.”

Aviation officials urge passengers to build extra buffer time into their commute, to stay subscribed to airline alerts and to check real-time airport conditions through the FAA’s National Airspace System status portal.

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“Early flights mean more recovery options,” said Leff. “Not only are there more same-day options left on the schedule, but available seats are less likely to have been taken by other passengers that were delayed.”

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