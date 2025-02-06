The 20th “Hong Kong Pet Show” Opens Today

Largest Scale Ever with Hundreds of Exciting Activities for Pet Lovers

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 20th Hong Kong Pet Show, title-sponsored by CSL and organized by Exhibition Group, opens today at Hall 3 of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Running until February 9, this year’s show is the largest in its history.



The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hon., Dr. Thomas Sit, Assistant Director (Inspection and Quarantine) of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, Dr. Wingco Lo, President of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, Mr. Alvin Chiu, Political Assistant to Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, The Hon. Shiu Ka-fai. Member of Legislative Council, Mr. Rex Li, Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association Limited, Ms. Lillian Wan, Assistant Vice President of CSL Mobile Limited, Ms. Helena Chen, Managing Director of Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard Worldwide, Mr. Patrick Ying, Executive Director of the General Committee of Hong Kong Kennel Club, Ms. Phebe Lo, Chairman of Hong Kong Black Cat Club, Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group and Ms. Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group.

Unprecedented Scale

Spanning 260,000 square feet in Hall 3, this year’s show features nearly 400 exhibitors across 1,000 booths, making it the largest gathering of international pet food and supplies brands in Hong Kong. Often dubbed the ” Brands and Products Expo for the pet industry,” the show welcomes pet owners to bring their beloved companions for shopping and entertainment.

Promoting Animal Welfare Through Community Engagement

Over its 20-year history, the show has consistently championed the message of ” Love & Respect, We are family.” The event has collaborated with more than 22 non-profit organizations, sponsoring over 470 booths worth approximately HK$15 million in total. For the first time, the Pet Show is partnering with the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups to launch the “Pet Show 2025 – SLASH POINT Cute Pet Workshops,” which will feature a variety of pet-themed workshops, including ceramic pet painting, 3D-printed pet piggy banks, pressed flower pet keychains, caricature drawing, DIY jewelry, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to create unique pet products themselves.

Exhibition Group Chairman Carl Wong stated: “Hong Kong’s pet industry has grown beyond HK$6.2 billion, reflecting not just economic success but a thriving ecosystem. Over two decades, we’ve evolved from a purely commercial platform into a vital bridge between businesses and non-profit organizations. Exhibition Group remains committed to fostering responsible pet ownership while facilitating collaboration between commercial and charitable sectors to build a more pet-friendly society.”

Diversifying Pet Culture and Economic Development

The growing popularity of pet ownership has driven diversification across the industry, encompassing food, supplies, grooming, healthcare, tourism, and creative sectors. Responding to emerging trends, this year’s show introduces a new “International Pet Cultural and Creative Zone” to promote cultural diversity in the pet industry.

The 2025 show debuts three new zones: “Bio-Diverse Pavilion,” the “International Pet Cultural and Creative Zone,” and a new overseas exhibition area. The Bio-Diverse Pavilion showcases various reptilian stars, including Centrochelys sulcata and Iguana iguana, featuring ecological interactions and educational seminars, allowing audiences to explore the mysterious world of reptiles and inspire life education. The “International Pet Cultural and Creative Zone” and the new overseas exhibition area gather multiple domestic and international brands, showcasing creatively designed pet-related products and handmade crafts that combine the unique charm of pets and trendy culture, promoting interaction and development between the pet and cultural industries.

Celebrating the Year of the Snake with Pets

The show will feature multiple themed zones and signature events, including the “Hong Kong Kennel Club Lunar New Year Carnival,” “the 2025 Spring Blessings CFA Championship Cat Show,” the “18th Olympets,” and Hong Kong’s largest indoor “Pet Fun Theme Park.”

The Hong Kong Kennel Club Lunar New Year Carnival will have a photo spot for the Year of the Snake and a dog playground, hosting a series of dog-specific activities, such as the “Pet Grooming Creative Competition” and “Amateur Obedience Competition.” There will also be workshops and demonstrations for pet grooming, obedience training, and dog talent shows. One highlight is the “Amateur Breed Exemption Competition,” where attendees can enjoy a variety of competing dogs, including Shiba Inu, Bichon Frise, Chows, Border Collies, and King Charles Spaniels.

The “2025 Spring Blessings CFA Championship Cat Show,” an international beauty pageant for pets, will take place over two days with ten rounds of competition, featuring 11 experienced judges from the United States, Finland, Australia, and Hong Kong, China. Over 100 cats will compete, representing nearly 20 breeds, including Persian cats, Exotic Shorthairs, and Maine Coons. There will also be special showcases of Singapura cats and the newly introduced Toybob cats from Hong Kong, making this an unmissable event for cat lovers.

The second stop of the “18th Olympets” will be held during the expo, featuring various fun competitions, including a 50-foot sprint, 100-foot return, 50-foot hurdles, a triathlon for dogs, high jump, long jump, and a new competition—three-circle chase. The organizers have invited Ryan Lau, Rose Chan, and Ophelia Chung to serve as ambassadors to cheer on the participating dogs and promote pet-friendly concepts.

This year, the Show will introduce Hong Kong’s largest indoor pet theme park, featuring a Snoopy photo spot and dog training classes, creating diverse interactive experiences for owners and their pets.

Additionally, to promote Hong Kong as a pet-friendly city, the Show is partnering with KMB to launch the “Pet Bus Tour,” offering drop-off points at the Convention Centre in Wan Chai on February 8 and 9 for convenience, allowing owners and their pets to participate in events. The program will provide multiple routes on weekends and holidays, covering various pet-friendly hotspots in Central, West Kowloon, Sha Tin, Tai Po, Ma Wan, and Sai Kung, enabling owners and pets to enjoy the fun of bus outings together and enhancing the convenience and appeal of pet-friendly facilities.

Leading Industry Networking and Consumer Experience

The Hong Kong Pet Show 2025 reinforces its position as a premier industry platform by hosting the “Overseas Business Matching and Networking Session” in collaboration with the Hong Kong Pet Trade Association. This exclusive event brings together international industry leaders and exhibitors for meaningful discussions on market trends, experience sharing, and exploration of the latest developments in the global pet industry.

The “MoCity Favorite Pet Brand Awards 2024” ceremony will celebrate outstanding pet brands that have earned widespread public recognition. This prestigious event not only acknowledges industry excellence but also sets benchmarks for quality and innovation in the pet sector

There will also be a “Mastercard® Spending Scratch Card Lucky Draw,” where attendees who spend at least HKD 500 at designated booths using a Mastercard can participate. Each HKD 500 spent qualifies for one entry, with HKD 1,000 earning two entries, up to a maximum of 10 entries per receipt. Prizes include round-trip tickets for two to Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei, with over 4,000 prizes available. Participants can redeem scratch cards to instantly learn their draw results. (License numbers: 59577, 59578).

Hong Kong Pet Show 2025

