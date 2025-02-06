The Kansas City Chiefs have been honoring former cheerleader Krystal Anderson all season. Nearly a year after her death, her widower says he ‘still struggles.’

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl with their cheerleading squad in tow. This season, the cheer squad had a noticeable new addition to their uniforms: Red cuffs with the initials ‘KA’ emblazoned on them in rhinestones. The cuffs are in memory of former Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson, who died in March 2024 due to complications from childbirth. She was just 40 years old.

The Chiefs cheerleaders have repeatedly paid tribute to Anderson over this season, including writing about her legacy and sharing several Instagram posts about the former squad member. Her initials were also added to sideline padding near the 10-yard line at Arrowhead Stadium, where Anderson worked as a member of the squad’s alumni crew.

Anderson was a Chiefs cheerleader from 2006 to 2011 and 2013 to 2016, but she stayed active in the Chiefs cheerleading community after leaving the squad, her husband, Clayton Anderson, tells Yahoo Life.

Clayton says the Chiefs organization came up with the idea for the cuffs and reached out to him for his blessing before creating the accessories. “They didn’t have to do that, and it shows what kind of organization they are and what Krystal meant to them,” he says.

Here’s how Clayton and the team are honoring Anderson and raising awareness about maternal health — and what it’s been like to go through the season without her there.

A symbol of ‘sisterhood’

Clayton says he’s attended several Chiefs games this year and looked out for the tributes to his late wife. “To see Krystal’s spot on the field and the cuffs with the sparkles … it would have meant a lot to her,” he says. “The Chiefs cheerleaders are a sisterhood. To see them continuing to honor her even though she’s not there — it’s really special.”

The cuffs even made a recent appearance at the Pro Bowl, where squad member Katie Lomshek cheered. “Taking a piece of Krissy wherever we go,” reads an Instagram caption for photos of Lomshek pointing at the cuff.

A representative for the Chiefs cheerleaders did not respond to Yahoo Life’s request for comment on whether the cuffs will be worn next season. Clayton is also unsure if the cuffs will return. “I’ve become pretty close friends with Krystal’s cheer coach — she’s almost more like a big sister to me now,” he says. “But we haven’t really talked about next year yet.”

Carrying on her legacy with a new foundation

Clayton announced on Instagram in late December that he had launched an organization called the Shine With Joy Foundation in memory of his wife. The foundation is designed to support Black women in STEM fields, advocate for maternal health equity and spread wellness and joy in local communities, he says. The foundation will also provide scholarships for yoga and holistic wellness programs to honor Anderson who was a yoga teacher before her death.

“After a while, you start thinking about legacy and ways to honor your loved ones,” Clayton says. “Krystal did so much in her time here and impacted so many lives, whether it was cheering with the Chiefs, STEM initiatives or working with Big Brothers and Big Sisters. I don’t want her joy to stop, even though she’s not here anymore.”

Anderson infused charity work in many things that she did, Clayton says; her last Instagram post told her followers about a class that would benefit a nonprofit organization to support children and families who have been through behavioral health challenges and developmental trauma.

Clayton says he hopes the foundation will create a “ripple effect of joy” to encourage others to make positive changes like his wife did.

Clayton says he ‘still struggles’ to live with his loss

It’s been nearly 12 months since Anderson’s death, and Clayton says he’s had to deal with a “rough” year of firsts. “The holidays were something I was just ready to get past,” he says. “I just wanted to get them over with and get back to some type of routine.”

But Clayton says the foundation has been therapeutic for him. “I don’t get to spend time with Krystal physically anymore, but those evenings where we would normally have couch time is when I have foundation work,” he says. “It’s allowing me to spend a little bit of time with her, even though I know it’s not the same.”

Clayton says he “still struggles” to adjust to life without his wife. “I have some OK days and, quite frankly, I still have a lot of not-OK days,” he says. “Maybe someday I’ll have good days — but not right now.”

