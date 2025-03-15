The best Amazon deals to shop this weekend (trust me, I combed through thousands)

The countdown to spring is on and we’ve finally caught the refresh bug. We are decluttering, deep-cleaning and upgrading all the things. Making everything look like new is pretty exciting. But you know what’s just as thrilling? Scoring up to 80% off in a killer sale. And as if you didn’t know this already know it, Amazon is the place to do it.

Top Amazon deals

Somewhere around Pi’s 762nd decimal place, six consecutive 9s appear. Fun fact: You can now grab Quinliaf’s way-popular 5-outlet extender for $9.99. That six-9 juncture is known as the “Feynman Point,” in honor of famed physicist Richard Feynman, who wrote a number of brilliant and hilarious books. Read them on your new Apple iPad, now $80 off. Want to see some serious circumference in action? This electric spin scrubber attacks dirt and grime with up to 400 rpm of de-schmutzing power — it’s only 30 bucks (down from $50) with a coupon.

Advertisement Advertisement

All this math making your brain weary? Lucky for you, there’s still time to grab a spectacular deal on mattresses and bedding during Sleep Week.

Oh, and before we jump into the rest of the best Amazon deals: I also need to make you aware of an insane Disney+ and Hulu bundle bargain: From now until March 30, you can get a Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic subscription for just $2.99 per month for four months (after which, you’ll be charged the regular price of $10.99 per month). That’s a 72% savings! Just note that this offer only applies to new and eligible returning customers.

In this guide: All-time low prices | Rare Amazon deals | Best home deals | Best kitchen deals | Best tech deals | Best fashion deals | Best beauty and wellness deals

Best Amazon deals: All-time low prices

Amazon Soggy bath mats, begone: This ultra-thick, impossibly soft rug is made of highly absorbent and quick-drying chenille microfiber. Its plush texture will feel like heaven under your feet, and at 40% off, it’s down to an all-time low. Save $6 | Lowest price ever $9 at Amazon

Amazon Ah, yes, the coveted Stanley cup. These bad boys rarely go on sale, but this No. 1 bestseller happens to be marked down to a new record low — stock up! It’s got a built-in straw and keeps cold drinks cold for up to nine hours (40 hours if they’re iced!). Plus, its tapered bottom will fit right in your car’s cupholder. Save $9 | Lowest price ever $26 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve been holding off on buying AirPods until there’s a sale, consider this the time to pounce. At just $100, this pair is down to the best price I’ve seen. Now, they don’t include active noise cancellation like these do, but if it’s a high-quality, comfortable listening experience you’re after, these earbuds more than deliver. With up to five hours of listening time per charge (and 30 hours of battery life via the charging case), you’ll be able to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more with limited interruption. Save $29 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it’s not the most massive discount, but I’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Save $2 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Get unstuck with a set of smooth, easy-to-use pans. The white granite surface is PFOA-free and nonstick. This 14-piece cookware set just about has it all: 8- and 11-inch frying pans, a 4.3-quart casserole with lid, 1.8- and 4.5-quart saucepans with lids, four pan protectors, a spatula and a mixing spoon. That’s all for $66 — less than you’d pay for a single pan from many brands. It’s never dipped lower than this… Save $44 | Lowest price ever $66 at Amazon

Amazon A queen mattress for under $200? No, you’re not dreaming! But this isn’t just any mattress. It’s topped with gel memory foam to help banish those pesky night sweats — and speaking of sweating, green tea and purified charcoal infusions keep things nice and fresh. The medium-firm feel strikes just the right balance between comfortable and supportive, and at an insane $148, this is as low as it’s ever been. Save $52 | Lowest price ever $148 at Amazon

Amazon Picnic season will be here before we know it, and if you’ve been eyeing Yeti coolers, this one’s down to its best price ever. According to the brand, it can hold 18 cans with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio, or 24 pounds of ice. Plus, it’s tall enough to fit wine and soda bottles but slim enough that it won’t take up too much space. Save $50 | Lowest price ever $200 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, wait no more — this top-seller just dropped to its best price of all time. You’re getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you’ll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist. Save $100 | Lowest price ever $299 at Amazon

Exclusive Sleep Week deals for Yahoo readers

Amazon There’s so much to love about this mattress protector. For starters, it’s 100% waterproof, so it keeps spills, urine and sweat away to ensure your mattress stays in good shape. It’s also vinyl-free and has a hypoallergenic cotton terry surface with a membrane back coating, so no squeaking when you move around in bed. It even blocks out allergens such as dust mites and protects against bacteria growth. With the coupon and exclusive Yahoo code, this mattress protector is at the lowest price it’s been in more than a year. Save $20 with coupon and code 35YahooSleep $19 at Amazon

Amazon These fan-favorite pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really), and Yahoo editors — including me — can’t stop scooping them up, either. They’re made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex-Standard-certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep. This might not be their absolute lowest price of all time, but Yahoo’s exclusive code drops it to its best in months. Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more. Save $44 with coupon and code 20YahooSleep $36 at Amazon

Amazon Boasting more than 111,000 perfect ratings, these sheets are made with supersoft microfiber, giving you a silky hotel-bed feel every time you slip between them. They’re fade-resistant and come in a range of colors, including classic white, black, taupe and gray. They’re also moisture-wicking and breathable all year, keeping you cozy during the winter and cool in the summer. Yahoo’s exclusive code drops the price to as low as it’s been since Black Friday. Save $12 with code YAHOO30DJ $28 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Rare sales

Amazon More than 3,000 of these powerful handvacs have been purchased in the past month, so you know it’s doing something right. Though it weighs just under 2.5 pounds, shoppers rave about its strong suction and impressive battery life. Plus, it comes with crevice and brush attachments, as well as a wall mount to save space in your storage closet. According to our price trackers, it costs less now than it did during Black Friday. $45 at Amazon

Amazon This little doodad has become a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers — more than 30,000 were purchased in the past month alone. You can use it on practically any piece of clothing or upholstery to remove lint, pilling and other types of fuzz that make their way onto your fabrics. It’s compact enough to pack in your suitcase while traveling, and at a mere $9, it’s about as low as it’s been in years. $9 at Amazon

Amazon A top-rated Roomba that’s down to just $130 — nearly 50% off? I’ll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. $130 at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals

Amazon Want to start your evenings on the right foot, er, head? You’d be wise to snag this popular pair while it’s nearly 80% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They’re also machine washable! $30 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’re stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon and code for the full 62% discount. Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more. Save $26 with Prime, coupon and code PBXXPQON $16 at Amazon

Amazon Look at you being all proactive! This No. 1 bestselling kit can minimize the risk of dryer-related house fires, as it’ll do a more thorough job than simply wiping out the lint. Just attach it to your vacuum — you’ll be amazed by how much it sucks up. Save $2 with Prime $9 at Amazon

Amazon This queen-size, all-season comforter is right up Goldilocks’s alley: cozy enough for the colder months, but not too stuffy during the summer. The classic white version is more than 50% off, bringing it down to just $23 — that’s essentially the price of many desk salads these days (you know the ones). In fact, it’s close to as low as I’ve ever seen it. Plus, it has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up (in addition to mine — I love it!), so if you’re even thinking about adding it to your cart, now would be a smart time. Save $24 with Prime $23 at Amazon

Amazon An Eddie Bauer throw for nearly 70% off? I’ll take four! In all seriousness, you won’t find much better than this when it comes to an affordable yet high-quality blanket. Featuring plush faux shearling on one side and soft cotton flannel on the other, it’ll become your new cuddle buddy — and the plaid design will give your bed or sofa a cozy, rustic look. $14 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these on hand. It’s garnered thousands of great reviews and features two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $20 with Prime and coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Don’t want your new vac to suck a ton of cash from your wallet? This sleek stick’s a mere $90. It boasts strong suction for zapping up everything from dust to pet hair, and provides up to 40 minutes of run time per charge. Plus, its LED lights help you see those darker spaces, and its cyclonic filtration system traps airborne particles as well. Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums for more. Save $10 with Prime $90 at Amazon

Amazon Don’t even dream about tossing your leather sofa before you give it a once-over with this No. 1 bestseller. Thousands of reviewers say it’s helped revive their scuffed-up leather items, from furniture and car seats to jackets, shoes and handbags. Grab a bottle (or two) while it’s as low as it’s been since 2021. $17 at Amazon

Amazon If you struggle with low water pressure, this high-flow showerhead is designed to make it feel like you’re rinsing off in a rainforest. There are five modes: rain, massage, mist, rain and massage, and rain and mist. The 4.1-inch head provides a broad coverage area and gives you the sensation of standing under a tropical waterfall without having to hop on a plane. At just $16, this top-seller is an easy way to get a fancy upgrade minus the financial headache (and the sledgehammer). Save $14 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Handy humans, this one’s for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you’ll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords! At nearly 50% off, this is one of the best prices I’ve seen it on sale for in years. Save $115 with Prime $124 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals

Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, it’s oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value. Save $30 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Here’s a nifty little gizmo for you: This multitasking sink strainer not only keeps food remnants and utensils from falling down the drain, it also can be used as a stopper for holding water in the basin. Plus, it has sealing gaskets that can help prevent icky odors. Save $7 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This top-selling collection comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch carving knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch and 6-inch utility knives, a 5.5-inch boning knife, 3- and 4-inch paring knives and eight steak knives. You’ll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $440, though I’ve never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this deal brings it down to a wild 65% off. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $160 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $17 (they typically retail for about $25 to $30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members while they’re close to their all-time low price. $70 at Amazon

Amazon These best-in-class ‘buds boast active noise cancellation, which shuts out the world so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Adaptive Transparency mode lets you listen to your tunes but also hear any important noises from your surroundings. This is as low as they’ve been in months! Save $79 with Prime $170 at Amazon

Amazon I bought these for my mom as a gift, and as someone who can’t stand the feeling of earbuds in her ears, she’s obsessed. The cushy padding and lightweight design make them super comfy to wear, and the fact that they have up to 50 hours of battery life is the cherry on the sundae. They’re currently within a few bucks of their all-time low. Check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for more. $38 at Amazon

Amazon Hot sale alert: As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books and taking notes to watching videos. Our tech editor named this the best tablet for 2025 owing to its “under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port.” $269 at Amazon

Best Amazon fashion deals

Amazon Ready to swap the bulky winter puffer for a layering piece that was made for transitional spring weather? This classic Hanes sweatshirt has a fleecy lining to keep things cozy on chillier days, but is light enough that you won’t feel sweaty when the sun comes out. You’ve gotta love those front pockets and that under-$20 price tag. $16 at Amazon

Amazon A sweater and pants for under $40? Yes, please! Reviewers say this duo looks like it came from Free People, and its breezy style is just right for spring weather. This is as low as it’s been since last summer, so scoop it up for less while you can. Save $14 with coupon $36 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve always wanted to accessorize like a Real Housewife but never thought you had the budget, now’s your chance! During an Amazon Live video, RHOBH star Kyle Richards shared her favorite affordable finds, including these expensive-looking shades. They have a UV-protection coating to help block both UVA and UVB rays and come in a slew of colors — though Richards loves the black and off-white pack. “My go-to’s always just … black sunglasses,” Richards says. And of the cream-colored glasses, she adds: “These are super cute, and [they’re] nice in the spring, summer … the fact that these are off-white, I would wear these in the winter as well. … These are really pretty.” Save $10 with code | Lowest price ever 3CO3FFDULPJS $6 at Amazon

Amazon Speaking of Kyle Richards, the Bravolebrity is also a fan of this cute athletic top, which has a built-in sports bra and is made of moisture-wicking material. During an Amazon Live, she said, “This sports bra is great,” adding, “It holds everything in. You know when [sports bras] are either too thick or too thin? This is the perfect thickness.” Snag this No. 1 bestseller while it’s down to as low as it’s been since 2022. Save $9 with Prime $18 at Amazon

Amazon How do I love these leggings? Let me count the ways: For starters, the material is so soft and smooth that it rivals Lululemon’s, and the wide waistband provides ample support without feeling too constricting. The fabric is also moisture-wicking to prevent me from feeling super sweaty while I’m working out, and they pass the squat test. Stock up while you can save $7 each. Check out my full Colorfulkoala leggings review for more. $29 at Amazon

Amazon Ready to swap your old T-shirt and sweats ensemble for a pair of PJs that’ll make bedtime feel like a special occasion? This classy set, with its contrast piping and soft fabric, has all the hotel vibes without the high price tag. The short-sleeve top will keep you from feeling too stuffy on hot evenings, and both pieces are so lounge-worthy, I wouldn’t blame you for spending the entire weekend in them. $23 at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty deals

Amazon Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you’ll get eight brush heads included — enough to last two and a half years! Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more. Save $12 with coupon $38 at Amazon

Amazon Sunscreen is a must year-round, but especially as the weather warms up and we start spending more time outdoors. Our beauty editor named this the “best overall sunscreen for sensitive skin,” saying, “This standout mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide was recommended by most every dermatologist I interviewed. It’s exceptionally good for dry, sensitive or mature skin and is packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to keep your face looking dewy. Of note: EltaMD is both a mineral and chemical SPF, so the texture feels smooth going on and it is absorbed fast. It’s also noncomedogenic and fragrance- and oil-free.” Check out our roundup of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin for more. $37 at Amazon

Amazon Not only will this 2-in-1 tool help free up some space in your bathroom cabinet, it’ll also be a bit easier on your tresses, thanks to its non-pulling titanium plates. Whether you’re going for a sleek, straight look or want some wavy curls, you’ll be able to select your desired temperature (the LCD display lets you know once it’s heated to your liking). Snag it while it’s nearly 80% off. Save $110 with Prime and code | Lowest price ever 684QV5YL $30 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Source