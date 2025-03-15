The lowdown on Lance’s Pepperstone-inspired lid for the Australian Grand Prix

Lance Stroll begins his 2025 campaign with a helmet takeover to celebrate our new partnership with Pepperstone.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In Australia this week, Lance sprung something of a surprise: between pre-season testing in Sakhir and the season-opener at Albert Park, he’s acquired a new, blue lid.

Lance’s Australian Grand Prix helmet takeover commemorates our partnership with Pepperstone, our new Global Forex and Trading Partner. United by a core belief in betterment – striving to continually improve, break boundaries, and perform at the highest level – the partnership highlights our shared ambition to be better every day.

Empowering traders in more than 160 countries around the world, with powerful platforms, advanced tools and exceptional client service, Pepperstone calls Melbourne home, which makes the season-opening Grand Prix in the city the perfect place to celebrate our dynamic, multi-year partnership.

Like Lance’s regular helmet, this is a Stilo lid, designed by Beirut-based artist Mark Antar. The helmet, using Pepperstone’s own calming shade of blue, features the intricate patterns of candlestick charts, as used in the financial world to deliver precision daily trading data in an easy-to-comprehend graphical format – something we’re accustomed to in the data-driven world of F1, where precision, analytics, execution, speed and performance are paramount be it in the garage, on the pitwall or at the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone.

“I’m super-happy with this,” says Lance. “It’s a beautiful design in an eye-catching colour scheme. All the way from karts up to Formula One, your helmet is what identifies you, and it’s nice going to Albert Park with something so distinctive.”

“And, of course, it’s always great to start a season with new partners on board. It’s great to have Pepperstone joining us on our journey and my helmet this weekend is a really cool way to kick things off.”

You’ll see the Pepperstone logo on the AMR25 and teamwear, but alongside building brand awareness, our new partner plans to use our partnership to reward existing clients with exclusive, money-can’t-buy experiences with the team, including behind-the-scenes access, which this weekend will mean, for a lucky few, exclusive garage tours and the chance to see our new F1 car, the AMR25, up close.

For more information, please visit www.pepperstone.com or contact media@pepperstone.com.

