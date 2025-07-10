The best Amazon Prime Day deals: Top finds from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and more with savings up to 70%

Not only am I a fan of Ina Garten’s approachable, homey recipes, I also love checking out her gorgeous kitchen and cookware. Some of her go-tos are admittedly out of my price range — Le Creuset, anyone? — but I was pleasantly surprised to discover this super-affordable skillet, a longtime favorite of mine, is also a staple in her kitchen.

Lodge has been in the cast iron business since 1896, so it knows a thing or two about crafting sturdy pieces designed to withstand practically any cooking environment. This skillet is no exception; it can be used on all cooktops, is oven-safe and can even be placed over a grill or open flame. Lodge pans are so durable, people often pass them down to younger generations. I’ve only had mine for about 10 years, but it works just as well as the day I got it, if not better. Not bad for just 16 bucks!

Another thing I love about this pan? It’s made of iron and oil — no PFOAs or PTFEs, which gives me peace of mind about cooking without “forever chemicals.” No wonder it’s one of 12 pieces of cookware Garten links to on her website.

Check out my full Lodge Cast Iron Skillet review for more.

