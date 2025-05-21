The best eyelash curler for women over 40 in 2025

Lash products aren’t at the top of my list when it comes to makeup (those spots are reserved for eyeliner, lipstick and blush). The reason for this is I have both hooded eyelids and also poker-straight lashes which require me to always have the best eyelash curler in existence to make my mascara work at all. I’ll admit I get a little jealous of friends with longer, naturally curly lashes who can just swipe on a bit of makeup and look like a Bambi-eyed beauty queen. Yes, I’ve had lash extensions (and loved them!) but they’re not something I can keep in my regular beauty appointment rotation. On the bright side, I’ve found that a good eyelash curler can actually work wonders, making my 40+ lashes look longer and thicker than they actually are.

Eyelash curlers may seem intimidating, especially for anyone who might find getting up close and personal with their eyeballs freaky. I get it; this little metal contraption sort of resembles a medieval torturing device. (Imagine a giant, human-sized version of one of these things.) But, a good lash curler and a quality mascara can make your eyes pop and look prettier and brighter (and often even more awake).

To find the best eyelash curler, I tested almost a dozen different styles at various price points. Keep reading to find out which is the best one I found for anyone, despite their eye shape, though it’s particularly good for those with hooded lids like mine.

Table of contents

The best eyelash curler of 2025

Sephora Material: Metal | Pads: Silicone | Handle: Scissor-type Anyone familiar with eyelash curlers knows that Shiseido’s is considered one of the best in the biz. In fact, it’s the No. 1 best-selling eyelash curler in the country. It’s also the brand I’d heard the most about when I first started getting into makeup. Before I began testing for this story, I was already familiar with Shiseido’s version and loved it for its ability to not only curl my poker-straight lashes, but keep them curled hours after applying mascara. Plus, due to the edge-free design, the Shiseido Curler is the most comfortable on my hooded lids — I never experience any pinching, which can happen with other iterations. Since I know hooded eyes are an issue not just for me, but for many women over 40, I gave the design extra points. But it’s not only those with straight lashes or hooded lids who find the Shiseido Eyelash Curler to be the best there is. There are thousands of five-star reviews across the internet from people with all different eye shapes who praise the device for its ability to curl lashes effectively, without pulling on fine, delicate hairs. “All my lashes fit in the curler with no pinching,” read one five-star reviewer on Sephora. “I only wear mascara for around 5-7 hours when I wear it, and my lashes stay curled…When I curl my lashes and apply no mascara, the results last a full day. No other lash curler compares to this.” And if you want a celeb endorsement, actress Kyra Sedgwick is one of its longtime devotees — she’s been using the Shiseido Eyelash Curler since the 1980s. At $27, this one costs more than the eyelash curlers you’ll find at the drugstore but less than luxury versions from brands like Surratt, Dior and Hourglass Cosmetics. In terms of value, I found that it was at a decent, middle-of-the-ground price point. Plus, it’s well made, so it’s a worthy investment: if you clean this curler regularly and replace the pads, you’ll have it for years, if not a decade. Pros Comes with a replacement silicone rubber pad

Long-lasting with proper care

Doesn’t pinch skin due to its edge-free design

A great option for hooded, mature upper eyelids Cons A little pricier than other lash curlers

Scissor handle holes are a little small $27 at Sephora

How we tested eyelash curlers

As a beauty editor for over a decade (and a lover of makeup for much longer), I’ve tested eyelash curlers on my hooded eyes and naturally straight lashes for years. For this current testing process, I tried each eyelash curler on clean, bare lashes and applied mascara afterward. I rated each on how well it immediately curled my lashes, how long the curl lasted and how the mascara looked after curling; as well as on comfortability, ease of use, price, value and whether or not the device pinched my skin. I also considered how it would work on people with eye shapes and lash lengths different than mine.

For this particular story, I only tested simple eyelash curlers and not those that are heated, which can be too harsh on older, thinning lash lines.

Other eyelash curlers we tested that didn’t make the cut

Honestly, there were a few runners-up here that I’d almost recommend. There’s been a debate raging for years in beauty editor circles between the Shiseido and Shu Uemura lash curlers, but, while the Shu Uemura Iconic Eyelash Curler is a great option, it has a tighter curve, which was not as effective for hooded lids as Shiseido’s wider and flatter design. I also found that the Shu Uemura version gave my lashes somewhat of a crimped look instead of the more natural curl that I got with Shiseido’s.

The Surratt Relevee Lash Curler is another popular choice that works well for many users, but was more expensive at $36. On the other end of the spectrum, E.l.f. Cosmetic’s $5 Pro Eyelash Curler is irresistible for the price point, and it comes with an ergonomic handle that’s nice to hold. However, I just didn’t find that it curled my lashes as well as the Shiseido did, and I had an issue with it pinching my lids, most likely due to the design having a tighter and smaller curve.

What to look for in an eyelash curler

Shape: Eyelash curlers may all seem the same at first, but when you look closer and actually compare them in real life, you’ll see that some are wider than others. This determines which one will work best for your eye shape. For example, because I’m Asian with hooded lids, I opt for a lash curler that is wider and flatter. Meanwhile, younger women or those with rounder eyes may find that a lash curler with a tighter curve works better for them.

Handle: You also want to take note of the handle. Many are designed with a comfortable scissor handle, but some, like one from E.l.f. have a more ergonomic design that feels comfortable to use.

Material: Most eyelash curlers are made of metal, which is preferred for many reasons — one being that they feel good to hold (usually not flimsy like cheap plastic ). They’re also easy to clean.

Eyelash curler FAQ

How do I use a lash curler?

First, start with clean, dry lashes. Then, open the curler and position it at the base of your lashes, as close as you can possibly get to your lash line without pinching your lids. Gently squeeze the handle and hold for about five or six seconds. (Some experts press the handle several times, gently “pumping” the curler.) For even more curl, move up your eyes, curling the middle of your lashes and again at the top. Finally, apply your favorite mascara to make your eyes really pop.

What are the risks of using a lash curler?

While it’s generally safe to use a lash curler every day, if it’s used incorrectly or applied with too much pressure, these devices can cause breakage or even pull out your lashes (it’s happened to me!). Important tip: It’s recommended to apply mascara after you use your eyelash curler and not before, as the stickiness of the product can make your lashes more prone to breakage as you curl.

How often should I replace the pad?

Experts suggest replacing the silicone pad every six months or so. If yours starts looking weathered and worn, you’ll want to replace it sooner to prevent possible damage to your lashes.

How do I clean an eyelash curler?

Aside from regularly replacing the pads, you can keep your lash curler clean by wiping it with an alcohol pad or alcohol-soaked cotton ball. Keeping it clean can help prevent infections and lash breakage.

We received complimentary samples of some products and purchased others ourselves, but we reviewed all products using the same objective criteria.

