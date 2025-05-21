United Airlines flight returns to Hawaii after concerning message found on bathroom mirror; FBI investigating

A United Airlines flight traveling from Honolulu to Los Angeles returned safely to Hawaii Wednesday morning after a “potential security concern” was found written on a bathroom mirror.

Flight 1169, which took off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, was bound for Los Angeles International Airport.

After the “potential security concern” was found, the Boeing 777 returned to the airport, a United Airlines spokesperson wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“United Flight 1169 from Honolulu to Los Angeles returned safely to Honolulu after a potential security concern was found written on a lavatory mirror,” the statement said. “Law enforcement met the aircraft, and a security sweep was conducted.”

It landed back in Hawaii just after 1:35 a.m.

Law enforcement met the plane and conducted a security sweep, though the airline did not confirm what, if anything, was found on the plane.

The FBI in Honolulu did not immediately confirm to Fox News Digital if there were any arrests or clarify the nature of the security concern. Honolulu police referred questions about the investigation to the FBI.

“We are rebooking customers on another flight to Los Angeles that departs later this evening,” the United Airlines spokesperson said.

There were 339 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

