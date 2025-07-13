‘The Cadillac of chairs’: These luxurious zero-gravity loungers are down to $100 a pair

Have you ever tried a zero-gravity recliner? If so, you know what we’re talking about when we say it feels heavenly. If not, you’re in for a treat … a timely treat, at that. Right about now, the birds and sunshine are beckoning us to join them outdoors. Ready to up your alfresco relaxation game? Best Choice Products Zero-Gravity Lounge Chairs are on sale for $100 a pair. That’s right — $50 apiece for the ultimate in all-season chill.

Amazon $100 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This is just about as low as we’ve seen this duo marked down to in months, and given that summer is here, we don’t expect them to dip much more (if at all) the rest of the season. Plus, lounging on one of these is much less expensive than booking a trip to a resort.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Zero-gravity chairs are designed to alleviate pressure on the body, including your back and joints. These recliners distribute your weight evenly and put your body in a neutral position, with your feet elevated and aligned with your heart. You’ll experience a “weightless” sensation — that’s the zero-gravity part — allowing for deeper relaxation and tension release.

They’re made of flexible, weather-resistant textilene fabric, which will keep them looking good and protected against the elements. Plus, they’re lightweight, making them a portable addition for any outdoor adventures. Choose from more than 25 colors, from pink to Peacock Blue — most are on sale. (Did somebody say “umbrella drink”?)

Our idea of the perfect summer getaway? A refreshing beverage, a good book and one of these. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These zero-gravity wonders have over 46,000 five-star ratings, and it’s not hard to see why.

Pros 👍

One reviewer dubbed them “the Cadillac of chairs,” adding, “These are the most comfortable beach chairs ever! Heavy duty, easy to fold, already put together, beautiful color and very comfortable! My husband is 6’2″ and he is super comfy in his chair, and I like to push back and have my feet up off the sand, so it’s a win-win! Lived in Florida for 30 years, and this is by far the best chair ever!”

“This was my best buy of the year, I think,” raved another. “Super comfortable for hanging around on the deck or in the yard. I have knee problems and I cannot get onto lower chairs … these floating chairs have saved the day. They are solid and of good quality.”

“I use them for the backyard when we have people over,” said a third. “We take them camping as well. They recline pretty far, which is nice; sometimes I almost fall asleep. I like that you can screw the sides in to lock it in when reclined. The little table part is cool and can come in handy with the drink holder. They are easy to fold up and store away as well.”

Cons 👎

That said, some shoppers think the tray is a wee bit flimsy. “My husband really liked [the chair], only problem is that I can’t get him to get out of it,” wrote one. “The only reason I gave it four stars is because I do not like the trays. They feel unsteady. I would still buy these even if they didn’t offer a tray with it.”

“Good product,” shared another. “The cup holder is a nice added feature, but it’s flimsy and doesn’t stay in place; it may need securing somehow.”