China Academy of Art’s “Bamboo Rhyme” Debuts at Expo Osaka: Zhejiang Week Installation Weaves a Symphony of Nature and Humanity Through Bamboo

HANGZHOU, China, July 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 12, the Zhejiang Week of Expo 2025 Osaka commenced at the China Pavilion. As the official emblem of the event, the large-scale installation artwork “Bamboo Rhythm” was inaugurated in the plaza fronting the China Pavilion. This installation centers on bamboo, sourced from Anji, Zhejiang—the birthplace of the “Two Mountains” theory—as its core medium. It creatively integrates the ancient art of Chinese calligraphy with Zhejiang’s thriving advancement in artificial intelligence, embodying Zhejiang’s practices of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature within the broader context of Chinese modernization.

Professor Shen Hao, Vice President of the China Academy of Art, introduced the installation, saying, “By bringing Bamboo Rhyme to Osaka, we hope the audience will both feel the profound and powerful force of traditional Chinese culture and see the limitless possibilities for future development. The installation itself is a compelling interpretation of the theme: how to realize the creative transformation and innovative development of traditional culture.”

“We seek to fully showcase Zhejiang’s dual characters as ‘Poetic Jiangnan and Dynamic Zhejiang’, a region where profound cultural heritage converges with innovative technological vitality. As a key cradle and hub of China’s digital economy and artificial intelligence innovation, Zhejiang, in recent years, has fostered world-class cutting edge enterprises such as BrainCo and Unitree Robotics. ” Summarized by Professor Han Xu, vice president of China Academy of Art.

Lu Tao, Chief Designer of the installation, shared that “Bamboo Rhyme”closely echoes the core theme of the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. The design seeks a natural medium that not only reflects the essence of Chinese cultural spirit, but also captures the distinct character of Zhejiang.

As a highlight of Zhejiang Week, the “Bamboo Rhythm”installation —through its unique artistic language and technological interaction—offers the world a window into Zhejiang’s innovative practices and profound reflections on preserving cultural roots, embracing a technological future, and exploring harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature. It is a cultural landmark at the Expo Osaka, bridging tradition and modernity, facilitating exchange between China and the world.

