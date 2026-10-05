The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Turns 63 and Sets a New Direction for Its Next Chapter of Growth

Global anniversary campaign marks the first step of the brand’s transformation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On the eve of its 63rd anniversary, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® (CBTL) has unveiled a global anniversary campaign, the first milestone in its brand transformation journey. For 63 years, CBTL has brought people together over specialty coffee and tea. Now it’s handing the pen to a new generation of artists and creators to write what’s next.



The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is celebrating 63 years of helping people find their flavor.

At the heart of the refresh are the principles that have guided CBTL from the start: a vision to deliver simply the best coffee and tea experience in every community it serves, and a purpose to help people find their flavor, turning an ordinary day into something a little more special. It builds on what has always set CBTL apart: real craft, made by real people.

That spirit comes to life in a refreshed visual identity that pairs contemporary energy with 63 years of coffee and tea craft. It’s bold, expressive and unmistakably CBTL.

Real people are front and center. The campaign features emerging artists, the CBTL brew crew and customers, each with a story to tell across campaign assets, on- and offline. Across participating markets, it will take shape in different ways, reflecting the culture and communities of each place it touches.

“Turning 63 is a moment to look ahead as much as looking back. We’ve built something lasting on craft and community, and now we’re evolving the brand to matter as much to the next generation as it has to the last. This anniversary is the first step of a bigger transformation, and the start of our next chapter of growth.” – Ken Lingan, Chief Executive Officer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

“We’re tuned in to culture and the people driving it, and we’re leaning into our role as a creator brand. Craft and self-expression have been part of who we are for 63 years, and this anniversary is as much about celebrating our past as it is about inviting the next generation to bring their own flavor.” – Anshul Laroia, Global Head of Marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Story Continues, One Drink at a Time.

The 63rd anniversary campaign marks the first step in CBTL’s brand transformation, building on more than six decades of craft, community and heritage. As it unfolds across participating markets, CBTL will continue to invite a new generation to Find Their Flavor.

Keep up with the 63rd Anniversary on cbtl.com/makeityours.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Headquartered in Asia and a proud member of the Jollibee Group, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house. With a legacy that began in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® now operates in over 1,200 locations across more than 20 countries. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors, both in our cafés and at home. For more information, visit https://corporate.thecoffeebeanandtealeaf.com.

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