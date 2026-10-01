The Diverse Appeal of Tourism and Cuisine in Japan Showcased at U.S. Event

—Promoting Japan as a Destination Where Every Visit Brings a New Discovery—

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At 5:30 p.m. local time on September 22, the Japan Tourism Agency hosted the “Japan-U.S. Tourism and Culinary Night” at Gotham Hall in New York City to showcase the appeal of tourism and cuisine in Japan.

The event, held as part of the “Japan-USA Tourism Campaign 2026,” featured tourism booths highlighting destinations and attractions from across Japan, including the “Ancient Capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara,” which was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July this year. Attendees had the opportunity to experience Japan’s diverse cultural attractions, cuisine, sake, and other distinctive offerings. An overview of the event is provided below.

[Event Highlights]

On September 22 (local time), a Japan-U.S. tourism event was held in New York City, where global attention is focused during the United Nations General Assembly. Organized by the Japan Tourism Agency co-hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF), the event was attended by approximately 220 people, including representatives from tourism-related businesses, the media, and political and business circles.

A video message from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was also shown at the event. In her message, she expressed her hope that exchanges between Japan and the United States would develop even further in this milestone year marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. She also expressed her hope that interest in Japan and the desire to visit the country would continue to grow through the appeal of its tourist attractions, food, and food culture. Prime Minister Takaichi also encouraged people to attend the upcoming International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama, Japan (GREEN×EXPO 2027), and welcomed United Airlines’ launch of new direct flights from San Francisco to regional destinations in Japan, including Hokkaido and Okinawa. (https://www.kantei.go.jp/jp/105/discourse/20260923message.html)

From the United States, Deputy Assistant Secretary O’Leary of the U.S. Department of Commerce attended the event and delivered remarks. He expressed his hope that the Japan-U.S. Tourism Campaign 2026 would further strengthen the friendly relationship between the two countries, and highlighted Japan’s appeal as a destination for American travelers.

MAFF prepared a variety of special dishes made with non-gluten rice flour, as well as scallops from Aomori Prefecture, yellowtail and sea bream from Ehime Prefecture, Wagyu beef from Iwate Prefecture, and Crown Melon from Shizuoka Prefecture. A selection of Japanese alcoholic beverages was also served.

Tourism booths at the venue highlighted Japan’s diverse charms, including its history and traditional culture, unique travel experiences available throughout the country, and GREEN×EXPO 2027. Featured attractions included the “Ancient Capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara,” which were inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in July this year.

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Danjuro was also invited as a special guest to open the event with a spectacular performance of the celebratory dance “Sanbaso.” During the talk show that followed, Mr. Ichikawa introduced the history of Kabuki and the attractions of various regions of Japan, generating great enthusiasm among attendees.



Video message from Prime Minister



Opening remark by the Commissioner Norio Kimura, Japan Tourism Agency



Greeting by Robert O’Leary, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism, U.S. Department of Commerce



Group photo of the speakers



Kabuki dance “Sanbaso” by Danjuro Ichikawa



Tourism booth



Presentation of GREEN×EXPO 2027



Brioche aux Noix made with non-gluten rice flour



Sake and shochu/awamori cocktail

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