Hotel Royal Hoi An – The Legacy By The River named Vietnam’s Leading Riverfront Hotel 2026 at the World Travel Awards

HOI AN, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hotel Royal Hoi An – The Legacy By The River has been named Vietnam’s Leading Riverfront Hotel 2026 at the World Travel Awards 2026, recognising its distinctive sense of place, riverside setting and commitment to creating meaningful experiences for guests in one of Vietnam’s most cherished cultural destinations.



Hotel Royal Hoi An – The Legacy By The River, set along the Thu Bon River in the heart of Hoi An.

Set along the tranquil Thu Bon River in the heart of Hoi An, the hotel offers a refined retreat where the spirit of the destination naturally becomes part of the guest experience. Art-inspired interiors, thoughtful design and a deep connection to Hoi An’s cultural heritage create an atmosphere that feels both timeless and contemporary.

The hotel’s story is closely connected to the historic relationship between Vietnam and Japan, brought to life through the enduring love story of Vietnamese Princess Ngoc Hoa and Japanese merchant Sotaro Araki. This heritage-inspired narrative is reflected throughout the hotel, inviting guests to discover Hoi An through its history, art, architecture and distinctive sense of place.



An art-inspired guest room at Hotel Royal Hoi An – The Legacy By The River, reflecting the hotel’s timeless yet contemporary design.

The World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across the global travel and tourism industry. This recognition marks a meaningful milestone for Hotel Royal Hoi An as it continues its journey to offer thoughtful, memorable hospitality in Central Vietnam.

A Legacy By The River

Rather than simply reflecting its surroundings, the hotel invites guests to experience Hoi An in a more personal way — through its architecture, cuisine, riverside setting and warm, attentive service.

The hotel’s dining and lifestyle experiences offer different ways to connect with the destination. Royal Café provides a relaxed setting for coffee and light dining, while The Deck, the highest rooftop bar in Hoi An, offers sweeping views across the Thu Bon River and the historic town. At Wakaku Restaurant, Japanese cuisine and design echo the cultural connection at the heart of the hotel’s story.



The Art Nouveau-inspired rooftop pool overlooking the Thu Bon River at Hotel Royal Hoi An – The Legacy By The River.

For moments of relaxation, The River Lounge and The Maison surround the Art Nouveau-inspired pool, creating elegant spaces to slow down, reconnect and enjoy the gentle rhythm of the river.

The hotel also offers distinctive settings for weddings, celebrations and private occasions. From intimate gatherings beside the Art Nouveau-inspired pool to celebrations at The Deck and elegant ballroom events, each venue provides a unique backdrop for memorable moments in Hoi An.

Hotel Royal Hoi An . The Legacy By The River

Hoi An . Da Nang . Vietnam

39 Dao Duy Tu, Hoi An, Da Nang City, Vietnam

https://hotelroyalhoian.vn/

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