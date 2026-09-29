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Carnival CEO on earnings: We had a lot of records in our third quarter

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Josh Weinstein, Carnival Corporation CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss shares surging after a blowout quarter, fuel and oil prices, cutting fuel consumption, and more.

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