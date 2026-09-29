– Jongga, Korea’s No. 1 kimchi brand, has expanded into more than 90 countries, with the U.S. serving as its largest export market since 2023

– Local production footprint expanded through its Los Angeles kimchi plant and its acquisition of Lucky Foods, supporting continued growth across mainstream U.S. distribution channels

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Daesang, one of Korea’s leading food companies, is accelerating its expansion in the U.S. kimchi market with Jongga, Korea’s No. 1 kimchi brand. The company is strengthening its local production and distribution infrastructure while building deeper connections with U.S. consumers through a product portfolio tailored to local tastes and food culture and a wide range of brand initiatives.



Daesang’s Jongga Accelerates U.S. Expansion with Stronger Local Production and Distribution

Jongga Kimchi is currently sold in more than 90 countries worldwide, including markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In 2023, the United States surpassed Japan to become Jongga’s largest export market and has since established itself as a key market for the brand’s global kimchi business. Since 2019, Jongga has steadily expanded its U.S. presence by extending its distribution network beyond Korean grocery stores into mainstream retail channels across the western and central United States.

Amid this growth in the U.S. market, Jongga’s global kimchi business has maintained steady growth. In the first half of 2026, Korea’s total kimchi exports reached approximately USD 86 million, with Jongga accounting for around USD 48 million, or 56% of the total. Jongga’s kimchi exports nearly tripled from approximately USD 32 million in 2017 to USD 90 million in 2025.

To meet growing U.S. demand and establish a stable local supply base, Daesang began investing in local production. In early 2022, it became the first Korean food company to complete a large-scale kimchi plant in the United States, opening the facility in the City of Industry, California, near Los Angeles. The approximately 10,000-square-meter plant has an annual production capacity of 2,000 metric tons of kimchi and includes dedicated ingredient storage facilities. It currently produces a range of products developed with local food preferences in mind, including Jongga Original Kimchi, Vegan Kimchi, White Kimchi, Silbi Kimchi (an extra-spicy variety), and Cucumber Kimchi.

In addition to establishing local production capacity, Daesang has worked to secure a reliable ingredient supply chain and distribution network. The company sources key ingredients, including napa cabbage, radishes, and green onions, directly in the United States. Years of market research and R&D have also enabled Daesang to identify local ingredients and suppliers that allow it to maintain consistent kimchi taste and quality. Building on these efforts, the company has established integrated U.S. operations encompassing production, commercial activities, distribution, and sales. In 2023, Daesang acquired Lucky Foods, a U.S. food manufacturer whose products include Seoul Kimchi, thereby expanding its local production capacity. By leveraging the distribution networks of both companies, Daesang has further strengthened its position in the mainstream U.S. market.

Building on its strong local operations, Jongga continues to expand its product portfolio with offerings tailored to U.S. consumers’ tastes and eating habits. In addition to traditional napa cabbage kimchi, the brand has introduced varieties made with familiar vegetables such as green cabbage, carrots, and cucumbers. Its expanded lineup also includes white kimchi for those who prefer milder flavors and ABC Kimchi made with apples, beets, and carrots. Jongga has also developed new product formats, including kimchi spread that can be paired with bread or crackers and Crunchy Bites, which offer a distinctly crisp texture. These products give consumers more ways to enjoy kimchi.

Jongga continues to pursue collaborations that strengthen its connection with U.S. culinary culture. In 2024, it partnered with three-Michelin-star chef Corey Lee to launch two San Ho Won Kimchi products in the U.S. as part of its Jongga Gourmet Edition line. The two varieties, Original Kimchi and White Kimchi, combine Jongga’s longstanding production expertise with Chef Lee’s creative recipes, introducing new flavors and demonstrating kimchi’s culinary versatility.

Alongside expanding its product portfolio, Jongga is engaging U.S. consumers through experiential brand initiatives that allow them to taste and discover kimchi firsthand. In 2024, the brand ran a food truck campaign in Los Angeles and New York, serving K-food dishes featuring Jongga Kimchi and connecting with approximately 6,000 consumers. In 2025, Jongga took part in the global music festival HEAD IN THE CLOUDS LA 2025, where it showcased a variety of dishes made with Jongga kimchi and strengthened its connection with younger consumers.

“The United States has emerged as Jongga’s largest export market and is a key market for our global kimchi business,” said Oh Yeon-taek, CEO of Kimchi CIC at Daesang. “Building on our local production and distribution infrastructure and longstanding expertise in kimchi production, we will continue to broaden our product portfolio and consumer reach, making kimchi a more familiar and versatile part of everyday life in the United States.”

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world’s largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a premier global enterprise through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and Ofood, offering a broad product portfolio that includes kimchi, specialty sauces, convenient home meal replacements (HMR), and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

About Jongga

Jongga is the No.1 Kimchi brand in Korea, bringing the authentic taste and tradition of Kimchi to consumers around the world. Since 1987, Jongga has embodied the very essence of Kimchi, combining Korea’s refined art of fermentation with continuous research and innovation. As one of the world’s first packaged Kimchi brands, Jongga has helped make Kimchi more accessible to people worldwide while staying true to its authentic roots. Today, Jongga continues to share the joy of Kimchi globally and open up endless possibilities for how this beloved dish can be enjoyed across cultures and everyday occasions. For more information, visit jonggaglobal.com/

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